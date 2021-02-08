James McIntosh, 1925-2021

James Haddow “Jimmy” McIntosh, the great teacher and student of piobaireachd, died in his 96th year on February 8, 2021. He had suffered from congestive heart failure for some time.

While he was a competing piper of the first order, it was as a teacher that he gained his greatest renown. He resolutely passed along the knowledge of piobaireachd that he gained primarily from Robert Bell Nicol and Robert Urquhart Brown – the Bobs of Balmoral – to students around the world, leading several pipers to their own greatness.

Born in Broughty Ferry, Scotland, in 1925, his musician father brought eight-year-old Jimmy to the pipes with the local pipe band. In 1939, the 14-year-old McIntosh as a band boy with the Cameron Highlanders. It was with the Camerons that he fortuitously elevated his piping, with legends like John A. MacLellan and Mickey MacKay serving in the regiment at the same time. He would stay in the army for 10 years.

After leaving the Cameron Highlanders, he returned to the Dundee area and joined the MacKenzie Pipe Band, and a few years later became pipe-major of the Grade 2 City of Dundee. In 1957, McIntosh was asked to lead a new band with a big sponsorship from the National Cash Register Corporation. The Grade 2 NCR Pipe Band was on the brink of being promoted to Grade 1 when McIntosh rediscovered piobaireachd. The decision to leave pipe bands would change his life, and the lives of hundreds of other pipers, forever.

He was accepted as a pupil of Brown, and had regular tuition from the piobaireachd master, and then from Nicol. He engrossed himself in ceol mor, and developed a passion for the nuance of the music as taught by these legendary pupils of John MacDonald of Inverness.

At 46 years old, and relatively new to solo piping, he turned his late-blooming to competitive success. In 1971, Jimmy McIntosh won the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting playing “Tulloch Ard.”

In 1974, he was the overall winner of the first Grant’s Invitational Solo Piping Championship (later the Glenfiddich). He would also win the Dunvegan / Portree Gold Medal (1975) and Portree Clasp (1976), and the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering in 1978 with “The Big Spree.” That year he returned to the Grant’s Invitational but had a suspected heart attack at the event. By choice, it would turn out to be his final competitive appearance. Years later he said that he regretted retiring so early.

In the tradition of the Bobs, John MacDonald and McIntosh’s other teach Donald MacLeod, he devoted himself to teaching. Seumas MacNeill had brought McIntosh to North America as an instructor the MacNeill’s summer school at Timmins, Ontario. McIntosh soon established his own “Balmoral” schools of piping in the eastern United States.

Around the same time, McIntosh played a role in the development of a new solo pipe chanter with David Naill Bagpipe Makers. The chanter caught on quickly, and for at least 10 years became the instrument of choice with most solo pipers.

McIntosh’s popularity as a teacher spread quickly in the US. In 1982, he immigrated to Delaware as a full-time teacher. He would become involved with the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, rising to president. He made his presence felt with the EUSPBA, introducing new competing requirements for professional and amateur solo piping, making it one of the most stringent circuits in the world.

In the early 1990s, McIntosh worked with Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to establish its first bachelor’s degree in piping, at the time the only degree course of its kind in the world. He and his wife, Joyce – herself a very accomplished piper whom he met at one of his piping schools – moved to the Pittsburgh area, where they would stay for many years with McIntosh a professor of music at Carnegie Mellon. They would move to South Carolina in the 2000s.

In 1994, James McIntosh was awarded the MBE for his services to piping. He travelled to Buckingham Palace to accept the award from Queen Elizabeth II.

Jimmy McIntosh’s contributions to piping, particularly in the eastern United States, were immense. His passion for imparting his knowledge was inexhaustible. Among his more prominent pupils were Bruce Gandy, Amy Garson, Alasdair Gillies, Andrew Carlisle, Michael Cusack, Scott MacAulay and Michael Rogers.

His methods were often strict, at times having little tolerance for interpretations of piobaireachd beyond what he had learned from the equally rigid teaching of Nicol. He was known as a judge who favoured the music being played just so.

In 2015, at the age of 90, he published Ceol Mor for the Great Highland Bagpipe Presented in the Balmoral Tradition, a 144-page book that paid homage to his work with the Bobs of Balmoral and his interpretation and analysis of more than 70 piobaireachds.

In his pipes|drums Interview of August 1994, McIntosh said, “I don’t know any other way to think than to think about helping piping. I’ve lost some friends because I’ve done things for the [EUSPBA] membership rather than for them. I won’t compromise myself to remain friends with someone. I can’t do that.”

James “Jimmy” McIntosh was known to soften his approach in his much later years. He was renowned for playing at least one full piobaireachd on the pipes into his nineties, still sharing his time and his knowledge with anyone who demonstrated an aptitude and a passion.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, our sympathies go to Jimmy McIntosh’s family, friends and many pupils at this sad time.

