Inveraray’s 20th anniversary Glasgow shindig on August 11th selling fast

These days, it’s not often that a competing pipe band gets to celebrate its twentieth birthday. Bands today seem to be either 50-plus or don’t make it past 10.

It’s even rarer to have the reigning Grade 1 World Champions marking such a milestone. In fact, it might never have happened before.

But Inveraray & District has always been a band that achieves the extraordinary, and their “Argyll Ceilidh-style” birthday party on Monday, August 11th, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central will be just the latest in a long list of remarkable feats.

The band says that only 100 tickets remain for the black-tie dinner-dance at the swank Marriott Hotel on Argyle Street. (The event was originally to be held at the Doubletree hotel.)

Gearing up for the event, the band also recently unveiled a new line of swank merchandise fit for a World Champion.

We checked in with Inveraray & District pipers Connor Jardine and Ross Miller for a natter about the celebration, which promises to be one of the most memorable parties in pipe band history.