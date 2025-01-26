News
January 26, 2025

Argyll-style ceilidh, disco . . . Inveraray to celebrate 20 years with Aug. 11 black-tie ball

Inveraray & District loves to put on a good dance.

Founded in 2005, they’ve achieved more success in 20 years than any band in history, and Inveraray & District will hold a “black-tie” ball on August 11th in Glasgow that promises to include an “Argyll-style” ceilidh, a disco, and of course a performance by the three-time and reigning World Champions.

Tickets are £75 to the event at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel at Glasgow Central Station in Glasgow.

Guests will receive a drink upon arrival, followed by a three-course meal while dignitaries deliver speeches. After dinner, the band will strut their stuff before the ceilidh and dancing.

A silent auction of “fantastic items” will be held, with proceeds from everything split between the band and Chris’s House, a Wishaw, Scotland-based charity that offers a centre for help, response and intervention surrounding suicide, the first 24-hour, non-medical crisis centre in Scotland offering integrated support.

The band said that the dress code is not strictly black-tie, and Highland dress is perfectly acceptable attire.

News of the 20th anniversary ball broke at Inveraray & District’s January 25th concert at the Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow.

Twelve years after forming as a Novice Juvenile community teaching band, Inveraray & District won the 2017 World Championship. The band regained the title in 2019 and 2024. They’ve won the RSPBA’s Grade 1 Champion of Champions aggregate title five times since being promoted to the top grade in 2009.

Meteoric rises by competitive pipe bands are not exclusive to Inveraray. Dysart & Dundonald under Pipe-Major Bob Shepherd in the 1960s and ’70s, and Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Pipe-Major Robert Martin) and Vale of Atholl )Pipe-Major Ian Duncan) in the 1970s and ’80s are each examples of teaching bands that rapidly ascended from Novice to championship-winning Grade 1 status.

Inveraray & District is a band that knows how to party, as seen in their walk-off celebration following the band’s 2019 World’s win:

 

