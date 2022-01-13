John MacDonald, Toronto, 1942-2022

John MacDonald, the much respected and popular Toronto-based piper, died on January 13, 2022, just shy of his eightieth birthday. His health had been in decline for several years, and he succumbed after a brief stay in hospital.

Born John Robert MacDonald in Toronto on February 1, 1942, he was a constant presence on the Ontario piping and drumming scene for more than 60 years. A serving police officer, MacDonald was pipe-major of the competing and then non-competing Metropolitan Toronto Police Pipe Bands for 22 years, from 1973 to 1995.

After Jake Watson took the competing band to Grade 1 status, John MacDonald’s son, Ian K. MacDonald, became pipe-major in 1995 and John MacDonald became pipe-major of the organization’s Grade 2 band for several years before retiring from competition.

He was a frequent judge of both solo piping and bands at Ontario competitions for more than 30 years, eventually reducing his presence in sync with his retirement as a police officer, often electing to spend time in Florida with his other strong hobby, golf.

John MacDonald was an accomplished piping teacher, working with many students from their start. His most well-known pupils were his sons, the Double Gold Medallist Ian, and Craig, a successful competitor at the professional solo and Grade 1 band levels.

Our sympathies go out to John MacDonald’s family and many friends throughout the piping, drumming and police community at this sad time.