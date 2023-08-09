John Mulhearn royally good at Aboyne Games
Aboyne, Scotland – August 5, 2023 – With the king and queen of Warri, Nigeria, looking on, John Mulhearn of Glasgow won three of the four Senior solo piping events at the annual Aboyne Highland Games in Scotland’s Royal Deeside. The annual games have been held with few breaks on the first Saturday of August since 1867. The weather was gie dreich.
Senior/Open
Piobaireachd
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Germany
4th Callum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand
March
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand
4th Jeffery Lawson, Aberdeen, Scotland
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Piers Dover
3rd Calum Brown
4th James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Calum Brown
2nd Piers Dover
3rd Mackenzie Fraser
4th James McPetrie
Junior
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Liam Nicolson
2nd Craig Mitchell
3rd Lewis Stewart
4th Calum Pearson
MSR
1st Mackenzie Fraser
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd Jonny Coe
4th Craig Mitchell
Under 14
March
1st Rory Menzies, Aberdeen
2nd Sophie Bird
3rd Andrew Fagan
NO COMMENTS YET