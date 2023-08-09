John Mulhearn royally good at Aboyne Games

Aboyne, Scotland – August 5, 2023 – With the king and queen of Warri, Nigeria, looking on, John Mulhearn of Glasgow won three of the four Senior solo piping events at the annual Aboyne Highland Games in Scotland’s Royal Deeside. The annual games have been held with few breaks on the first Saturday of August since 1867. The weather was gie dreich.

Senior/Open

Piobaireachd

1st John Mulhearn

2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Germany

4th Callum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand

March

1st John Mulhearn

2nd Calum Brown

3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand

4th Jeffery Lawson, Aberdeen, Scotland

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Mulhearn

2nd Piers Dover

3rd Calum Brown

4th James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Calum Brown

2nd Piers Dover

3rd Mackenzie Fraser

4th James McPetrie

Junior

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Liam Nicolson

2nd Craig Mitchell

3rd Lewis Stewart

4th Calum Pearson

MSR

1st Mackenzie Fraser

2nd Liam Nicolson

3rd Jonny Coe

4th Craig Mitchell

Under 14

March

1st Rory Menzies, Aberdeen

2nd Sophie Bird

3rd Andrew Fagan