Results
August 09, 2023

John Mulhearn royally good at Aboyne Games

The king and queen of Warri, Nigeria, learn the true meaning of gie dreich at the 2023 Aboyne Highland Games. [Photo Harry Scott]
Aboyne, Scotland – August 5, 2023 – With the king and queen of Warri, Nigeria, looking on, John Mulhearn of Glasgow won three of the four Senior solo piping events at the annual Aboyne Highland Games in Scotland’s Royal Deeside. The annual games have been held with few breaks on the first Saturday of August since 1867. The weather was gie dreich.

Senior/Open
Piobaireachd
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Germany
4th Callum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand

March
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand
4th Jeffery Lawson, Aberdeen, Scotland

John Mulhearn in a 2017 photo.

Strathspey & Reel
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Piers Dover
3rd Calum Brown
4th James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Calum Brown
2nd Piers Dover
3rd Mackenzie Fraser
4th James McPetrie

Junior
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Liam Nicolson
2nd Craig Mitchell
3rd Lewis Stewart
4th Calum Pearson

MSR
1st Mackenzie Fraser
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd Jonny Coe
4th Craig Mitchell

Under 14
March
1st Rory Menzies, Aberdeen
2nd Sophie Bird
3rd Andrew Fagan

 

