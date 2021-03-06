John Reid, 1933-2021

The Alberta piping and drumming community mourns the loss of a committed advocate and respected member. John Reid passed away on March 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

John was a piper and drum-major for many years with the Jasper Pipe Band, Big Rock/Edmonton & District Pipe Bands and Clan MacNaughton Pipe Band. A piper, drum-major and all-around good man, John was the “man with the stick” at the front of the massed bands, organizing and leading us onto the field at too many Highland Games to count.

Not only was John a huge part of the highland community in Alberta, but his family also followed in his footsteps with his children, both pipers and his grandson, a bass drummer. He also spent many years as an instructor and pipe-major of the Edmonton Boys Pipe Band.

John went to Scotland many times with the Big Rock/Edmonton & District organization, of which he was a long-standing member. He was also integral in the planning and executive of the many Traditions concerts at the Winspear Centre in downtown Edmonton.

You will be missed, John. Slainte Mhath.

– Submitted by Valerie Nicoll, Alberta Society of Pipers & Drummers