Joshua Hogg overall best at online Saskatchewan Gathering
The Internet – May 22, 2021 – The Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival (SHGCF) usually takes place on the May long weekend and knowing that it wouldn’t be possible for the regular games this year, the committee decided to host an online event. The competition drew more than 100 entries from across Canada and the USA, as well as competitors from Scotland, South Africa and Germany, with a dozen in the Professional solo piping.
SHGCF President Sharon Schmidt was pleased with the outcome: “It was just great to see so many people jumping on from around the world, and it was a great opportunity for our local players to keep going. We’re looking forward to hosting the Games in person in 2022.”
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario
2nd Joshua Hogg, Johannesburg, South Africa
3rd Daniel Lidgren, Calgary
4th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska
5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Ilsand
6th Alastair Murray, Corapolis, Pennsylvania
Judge: Jack Lee
MSR
1st Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario
2nd Teddy Krogh
3rd Alastair Murray
4th Daniel Lidgren
5th Joshua Hogg
6th Stuart Robinson, Galashiels, Scotland
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Joshua Hogg
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Katie Buckland, Ottawa
4th Daniel Carr
5th Barbara MacDonald, Regina, Saskatchewan
6th Stuart Robinson
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columba
2nd Elizabeth Curiskis, Minneapolis
3rd Reid Kyrzyk, Winnipeg
Judge: Bruce Gandy
MSR
1st Elizabeth Curiskis
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Thomas Bruce, Calgary
Judge: Jack Lee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Thomas Bruce
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Elizabeth Curiskis
Judge: Bob Worrall
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Dagmar Pesta, Germany
2nd Ronan Terry, Langley, British Columba
3rd Andrea Jones, Matthews, North Carolina
Judge: Bob Worrall
MSR
1st Andrea Jones
2nd Caleb Bremner
3rd Dagmar Pesta
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ronan Terry
2nd Andrea Jones
3rd Fergus Terry
Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Ethan DesChamps, Calgary
2nd Jack Martin, Vancouver, British Columba
3rd Emma McTaggart, North Vancouver, British Columba
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
2/4 March
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Hannah Focken, Coquitlam, British Columba
3rd Calum MacKinnon, Winnipeg, MB
Judge: Bob Worrall
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Emma McTaggart
Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Alasdair Ehlers, Calgary
2nd Rory Logan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
3rd Lou Lanaro, Collingwood, Ontario
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
2/4 March
1st Emil Flach, Winnipeg
2nd Nate Linsley, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
3rd Gus Meerholz, Regina, Saskatchewan
Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone
Slow Air
1st Taryn Lister, Winnipeg
2nd Carl HeamanWarne, Winnipeg
3rd Michael Johnson , Edmonton, Alberta
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Jonathon Kalyn, Calgary
2nd Colin Tighe, Winnipeg
3rd Matthew OwenHunt, Winnipeg
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Chanter 2/4 March
1st Annessa Halldorsson, Winnipeg
2nd Connell Campbel, Calgary
3rd Spencer Roberts, Winnipeg
Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone
Adult
2/4 March
1st Dagmar Pesta
2nd Jonathan Graham, Regina, Saskatchewan
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Solo Drumming
Snare
Professional
MSR
1st Dave Bihun, Winnipeg
2nd Roland Reid, Winnipeg
Grade 1
1st Andrew Adams, Keene, New hampshire
2nd Jonathon Kalyn, Calgary
3rd Cyrus FelstromStenka, Regina, Saskatchewan
Grade 2
MSR
1st Connor Lantz, Winnipeg
2/4 March
1st Kyle Kyrzyk, Winnipeg
2nd Erin Allen, Calgary
3rd Cole McLeod, Winnipeg
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Kyle Kyrzyk, Winnipeg
2nd Erin Allen, Calgary
3rd Cole McLeod, Winnipeg
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Cameron Fuelschler, Regina, Saskatchewan
2nd Charlotte Gill, Winnipeg
3rd Logan Blaine, Winnipeg
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Jenah Healy, Regina, Saskatchewan
2nd Owen Wood, Winnipeg
3rd Grace Brown, Winnipeg
Drum Pad
2/4 March
1st Malcolm Ehlers, Calgary
All snare events judged by J. Reid Maxwell
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Andrea Jackson, Maitland, Ontario
2nd Isaac Mulder, Regina, Saskatchewan
3rd Jayna Munson, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Intermediate
MSR
1st Katelyn Flach, Winnipeg
Novice
2/4 March
1st Felicia Leili, Howell, Michigan
2nd Émilie Llambias, Regina, Saskatchewan
3rd Haydn Healy, Regina, Saskatchewan
Bass
Open
MSR
1st William Schmidt, Regina, Saskatchewan
All tenor and bass events judged by Jordan Bailie.
