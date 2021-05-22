Joshua Hogg overall best at online Saskatchewan Gathering

The Internet – May 22, 2021 – The Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival (SHGCF) usually takes place on the May long weekend and knowing that it wouldn’t be possible for the regular games this year, the committee decided to host an online event. The competition drew more than 100 entries from across Canada and the USA, as well as competitors from Scotland, South Africa and Germany, with a dozen in the Professional solo piping.

SHGCF President Sharon Schmidt was pleased with the outcome: “It was just great to see so many people jumping on from around the world, and it was a great opportunity for our local players to keep going. We’re looking forward to hosting the Games in person in 2022.”

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario

2nd Joshua Hogg, Johannesburg, South Africa

3rd Daniel Lidgren, Calgary

4th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Ilsand

6th Alastair Murray, Corapolis, Pennsylvania

Judge: Jack Lee

MSR

1st Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

2nd Teddy Krogh

3rd Alastair Murray

4th Daniel Lidgren

5th Joshua Hogg

6th Stuart Robinson, Galashiels, Scotland

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joshua Hogg

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Katie Buckland, Ottawa

4th Daniel Carr

5th Barbara MacDonald, Regina, Saskatchewan

6th Stuart Robinson

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columba

2nd Elizabeth Curiskis, Minneapolis

3rd Reid Kyrzyk, Winnipeg

Judge: Bruce Gandy

MSR

1st Elizabeth Curiskis

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Thomas Bruce, Calgary

Judge: Jack Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Thomas Bruce

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Elizabeth Curiskis

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Dagmar Pesta, Germany

2nd Ronan Terry, Langley, British Columba

3rd Andrea Jones, Matthews, North Carolina

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Andrea Jones

2nd Caleb Bremner

3rd Dagmar Pesta

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ronan Terry

2nd Andrea Jones

3rd Fergus Terry

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Ethan DesChamps, Calgary

2nd Jack Martin, Vancouver, British Columba

3rd Emma McTaggart, North Vancouver, British Columba

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

2/4 March

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Hannah Focken, Coquitlam, British Columba

3rd Calum MacKinnon, Winnipeg, MB

Judge: Bob Worrall

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Emma McTaggart

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Alasdair Ehlers, Calgary

2nd Rory Logan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

3rd Lou Lanaro, Collingwood, Ontario

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

2/4 March

1st Emil Flach, Winnipeg

2nd Nate Linsley, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

3rd Gus Meerholz, Regina, Saskatchewan

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

Slow Air

1st Taryn Lister, Winnipeg

2nd Carl HeamanWarne, Winnipeg

3rd Michael Johnson , Edmonton, Alberta

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Jonathon Kalyn, Calgary

2nd Colin Tighe, Winnipeg

3rd Matthew OwenHunt, Winnipeg

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Chanter 2/4 March

1st Annessa Halldorsson, Winnipeg

2nd Connell Campbel, Calgary

3rd Spencer Roberts, Winnipeg

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

Adult

2/4 March

1st Dagmar Pesta

2nd Jonathan Graham, Regina, Saskatchewan

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Dave Bihun, Winnipeg

2nd Roland Reid, Winnipeg

Grade 1

1st Andrew Adams, Keene, New hampshire

2nd Jonathon Kalyn, Calgary

3rd Cyrus FelstromStenka, Regina, Saskatchewan

Grade 2

MSR

1st Connor Lantz, Winnipeg

2/4 March

1st Kyle Kyrzyk, Winnipeg

2nd Erin Allen, Calgary

3rd Cole McLeod, Winnipeg

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Kyle Kyrzyk, Winnipeg

2nd Erin Allen, Calgary

3rd Cole McLeod, Winnipeg

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Cameron Fuelschler, Regina, Saskatchewan

2nd Charlotte Gill, Winnipeg

3rd Logan Blaine, Winnipeg

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Jenah Healy, Regina, Saskatchewan

2nd Owen Wood, Winnipeg

3rd Grace Brown, Winnipeg

Drum Pad

2/4 March

1st Malcolm Ehlers, Calgary

All snare events judged by J. Reid Maxwell

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Andrea Jackson, Maitland, Ontario

2nd Isaac Mulder, Regina, Saskatchewan

3rd Jayna Munson, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Intermediate

MSR

1st Katelyn Flach, Winnipeg

Novice

2/4 March

1st Felicia Leili, Howell, Michigan

2nd Émilie Llambias, Regina, Saskatchewan

3rd Haydn Healy, Regina, Saskatchewan

Bass

Open

MSR

1st William Schmidt, Regina, Saskatchewan

All tenor and bass events judged by Jordan Bailie.

Related