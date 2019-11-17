Kayleigh Johnstone, Nicholas Moore: 2019 Balmoral Classic champions

Pittsburgh – November 16, 2019 – Kayleigh Johnstone of Aurora, Ontario, was the overall solo piping winner, and Nicholas Moore of Cleveland won the solo snare drumming, at the annual “Balmoral Classic” U.S. Junior Solo Piping & Drumming Championships open to solo players 21 or younger.

For their successes, Johnstone received a set of Duncan MacRae pipes and Moore was presented with a Premier snare drum.

Coincidentally, Johnstone’s older brother, Colin, was the overall winner of the George Sherriff Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition held on the same day in Hamilton, Ontario. Both siblings compete in the highest amateur grades on the Ontario circuit.

The competition was held at the Frick Fine Arts Building at the University of Pittsburgh, and run by the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming, a registered non-profit educational organization founded in 1979.

Piping (12 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Kayleigh Johnstone

2nd Duncan Winters

3rd Sebastian Benedetto

4th Alexandra Knox

5th Gemma Briggs

6th Kate Runciman

Judges: Ian Duncan, Bruce Gandy, Lezlie Webster

MSR

1st Kayleigh Johnstone

2nd Robert Dunn

3rd Duncan Winters

4th Sebastian Benedetto

5th Harrison Little

6th Alexandra Knox

Judges: Ian Duncan, Bruce Gandy, Lezlie Webster

Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Nicholas Moore, Cleveland

2nd Jeremy Whitney, Rockville, Maryland

3rd Andrew MacNamara, Laurel, Maryland

Judges: Gordon Bell, Jon Quigg

Ian Duncan conducted a piobaireachd workshop the next morning.

Related

Colin Johnstone: 2019 Sherriff Amateur Champion

November 17, 2019

Balmoral Classic opens entries to Under-22 pipers and drummers

September 19, 2019

Bonus of Balmoral: free lessons for novice registrants at summer school

April 13, 2018