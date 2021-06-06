Kernaghan celebrates Queen’s Birthday with overall win at Dunedin
Dunedin, New Zealand – June 6, 2021 – Local son Liam Kernaghan was the overall winner of the A-Grade events at the 109th annual Queens Birthday solo piping competitions, the third major contest to be held in-person in New Zealand. Kernaghan won two of four events, and Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, took the piobaireachd and Stuart Easton of Palmerston North won the Strathspey & Reel. The overall winner of the B-Grade events was Adam Waghorn.
A-Grade (16 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
2nd Stuart Easton, “Lament for Earl of Antrim”
3rd Iain Blakely, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
4th Scott Armstrong, “Isabel MacKay”
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Lance Turnbull
March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Campbell Wilson
Judge: Marion Horsburgh
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Scott Armstrong
4th Campbell Wilson
5th William Rowe
Judge: Lance Turnbull
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd William Rowe
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Campbell Wilson
Judge: Brian Switalla
Otago Pipers Club Premier MMSSRR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Liam Kernaghan
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brian Switalla, Lance Turnbull
Otago Pipers Club Qualifier MSR
1st Logan Dale
2nd Scott Armstrong
3rd Martin McPhee
Judge: Brian Switalla
B-Grade (20 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Oskar Trafford
3rd Matt Creswell
Judge: Lance Turnbull
March
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Louis Newman
3rd William McArthur
Judge: Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Louis Newman
3rd Oskar Trafford
4th William McArthur
5th Jamie Callihan
Judge: Peter McLean
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd William McArthur
3rd Oskar Trafford
4th Marco Davis
Judge: Peter McLean
Under 21
2/4 March
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Logan Dale
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th William McArthur
5th Oskar Trafford
Judge: Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Martin McPhee
3rd Hamish Reade
4th Logan Dale
5th Oskar Trafford
Judge: Peter McLean