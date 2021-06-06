Kernaghan celebrates Queen’s Birthday with overall win at Dunedin

Dunedin, New Zealand – June 6, 2021 – Local son Liam Kernaghan was the overall winner of the A-Grade events at the 109th annual Queens Birthday solo piping competitions, the third major contest to be held in-person in New Zealand. Kernaghan won two of four events, and Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, took the piobaireachd and Stuart Easton of Palmerston North won the Strathspey & Reel. The overall winner of the B-Grade events was Adam Waghorn.

A-Grade (16 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

2nd Stuart Easton, “Lament for Earl of Antrim”

3rd Iain Blakely, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

4th Scott Armstrong, “Isabel MacKay”

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Lance Turnbull

March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Campbell Wilson

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Scott Armstrong

4th Campbell Wilson

5th William Rowe

Judge: Lance Turnbull

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd William Rowe

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Campbell Wilson

Judge: Brian Switalla

Otago Pipers Club Premier MMSSRR

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Liam Kernaghan

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brian Switalla, Lance Turnbull

Otago Pipers Club Qualifier MSR

1st Logan Dale

2nd Scott Armstrong

3rd Martin McPhee

Judge: Brian Switalla

B-Grade (20 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Oskar Trafford

3rd Matt Creswell

Judge: Lance Turnbull

March

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Louis Newman

3rd William McArthur

Judge: Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Louis Newman

3rd Oskar Trafford

4th William McArthur

5th Jamie Callihan

Judge: Peter McLean

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd William McArthur

3rd Oskar Trafford

4th Marco Davis

Judge: Peter McLean

Under 21

2/4 March

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Logan Dale

3rd Campbell Wilson

4th William McArthur

5th Oskar Trafford

Judge: Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Martin McPhee

3rd Hamish Reade

4th Logan Dale

5th Oskar Trafford

Judge: Peter McLean