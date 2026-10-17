Kerr McQuillan: 2026 World Solo Snare Champion; World Solo Tenor Champion: Jill Watson

Glasgow, Scotland – October 17, 2026 – Kerr McQuillan of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the 2026 World Solo Drumming Championship at Glasgow Caledonian University, taking the world’s most prestigious solo snare drumming title in a field of 33 competitors from around the world. This is McQuillan’s third world title, and his second consecutive win.

Thirteen-time winner Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District was the runner-up, and consistent prize-winner Willie Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery, took third.

The competition also featured the World Solo Tenor Drumming Championship, which Jill Watson of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won.

The event, organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) in partnership with Glasgow Life, drew 206 competitors: 149 snare drummers and 57 tenor drummers.

The adult competitions featured stellar piping accompaniment that benefited the drumming performances. The opposite was also true, though to a far lesser extent.

The World Solo Drumming Championships are the most coveted individual honours in competitive pipe band drumming.

No prize money was offered to any award winners, including the adult World Champions.

World Solo Snare Drumming Championships

Adult Final

1st Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia – 13

2nd Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District – 16

3rd Willie Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery – 31

4th Derek Cooper, Ulster Scottish – 50

5th Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery – 56

6th Gareth McLees, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia – 56

7th Steven Shedden, Hawthorn – 58

8th Richard Black, Hawthorn – 58

9th Craig Lawrie, Johnstone – 58

10th Jake Jørgensen, ScottishPower – 75

11th Glen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole – 84

12th Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni – 84

MSR

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,1,1,4)

2nd Steven McWhirter (2,3,2,2)

3rd Willie Glenholmes (3,6,3,1)

4th Steven Shedden (4,2,5,6)

5th Gareth McLees (8,7,7,3)

6th Derek Cooper (6,4,8,10)

7th Craig Lawrie (5,9,6,8)

8th Alex Buchanan (10,11,4,7)

9th Richard Black (9,5,9,9)

10th Jake Jørgensen (7,10,11,5)

11th Glen Creighton (11,8,12,12)

12th Blair Brown (12,12,10,11)

Judges: Paul Brown, Alan Craig, Brian Larkin, Mark Wilson

Hornpipe and Jig

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,1,1,2)

2nd Steven McWhirter (3,2,2,1)

3rd Willie Glenholmes (4,5,3,6)

4th Derek Cooper (5,9,5,3)

5th Alex Buchanan (6,8,6,4)

6th Richard Black (10,3,4,8)

7th Craig Lawrie (2,10,9,9)

8th Gareth McLees (9,7,7,7)

9th Steven Shedden (12,6,8,5)

10th Blair Brown (11,4,11,10)

11th Glen Creighton (8,11,10,12)

12th Jake Jørgensen (7,12,12,11)

Judges: Jim Baxter, Stuart Coils, Adrian Hoy, Lee Innes



Juvenile Solo Snare Drumming

Senior

1st Tommi McAndrew, Simon Fraser University, Canada

2nd Malcolm Fuller, Simon Fraser University, Canada

3rd Adam Bell, Troon Caledonia

4th Aaron Christie, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

5th Joshua Green, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

6th Jamie Coffey, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland

Judges: Paul Brown, Mark Wilson

World Solo Tenor Championships

Adult

1st Jill Watson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

2nd Jordan Bailey, Inveraray & District

3rd Zara Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Alison Geal, Glasgow Skye Association

5th Josh Cunningham, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

6th Cameron Sinclair, Police Scotland Fife

Judges: Ross Bingham, Trevor Buckley, Gary Smyth

Juvenile

1st Flora McNab, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

2nd Sophie Boyle, TEXO Deeside Caledonia

3rd Amy Clelland, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Mia Gallacher, Denny and Dunnipace Association

5th Katie Cruz, Glasgow Skye Association

Judges: Trevor Buckley, Gary Smyth