Kincardine goes to 78th Frasers

Kincardine, Ontario – July 8, 2017 – A perfectly sunny, warm day with low humidity shone on the Kincardine Scottish Festival, where the 78th Fraser Highlanders continues their success on the Ontario circuit. Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Brian Donaldson was playing in the front rank of the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band. Ian MacDonald and Sean McKeown tied for Professional Piper of the Day honours, and MacDonald won on Piobaireachd preference. Kyle Wardell was Professional Solo Snare Drummer of the Day.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

July 8, 1995 Colin MacLellan wins all five Open Piping events at Grandfather Mountain games.

