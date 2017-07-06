Kincardine goes to 78th Frasers

Kincardine, Ontario – July 8, 2017 – A perfectly sunny, warm day with low humidity shone on the Kincardine Scottish Festival, where the 78th Fraser Highlanders continues their success on the Ontario circuit. Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Brian Donaldson was playing in the front rank of the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band. Ian MacDonald and Sean McKeown tied for Professional Piper of the Day honours, and MacDonald won on Piobaireachd preference. Kyle Wardell was Professional Solo Snare Drummer of the Day.
Bands
Grade 1 (medley, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,3,1,1)
2nd Toronto Police (3,1,3,2)
3rd Peel Regional Police (2,2,23)
Judges: Bob MacCrimmon, John Elliott (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR, three competed)
1st Greater Midwest (2,2,1,1)
2nd 400 Squadron (1,1,2,2)
3rd Midlothian Scottish (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Bob MacCrimmon, John Elliott (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR, five competed)
1st Hamilton Police
2nd Toronto Police (Gr3)
3rd Windsor Police
Judges: Bob MacCrimmon, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley, five competed)
1st Border Cities Caledonia
2nd Paris-Port Dover
3rd Durham Regional Police
Judges: Bob MacCrimmon, John Elliott (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, eight competed)
1st Hamilton Police (Gr5)
2nd Paris-Port Dover (Gr5)
3rd Cambridge & District
Judges: Bob MacCrimmon, John Elliott (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping (13 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Matt MacIsaac
3rd Callum Harper
4th Sean McKeown
5th Aidan Bowen
6th Doug MacRae
Judge: Peter Aumonier
March
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Matt MacIsaac
4th Doug MacRae
5th Callum Harper
6th Glenn Walpole
Judge: John Cairns
Strathspey & Reel
1st Glenn Walpole
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Doug MacRae
5th Callum Harper
6th Graham Thompson
Judge: John Elliott
Jigs
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Callum Harper
5th Tyler Harris
6th Glenn Walpole
Judge: Jake Watson
Professional Solo Snare Drumming (five competed)
MSR
1st Neil Birkett
2nd Zack Miller
3rd Kyle Wardell
4th Cameron Bolley
5th Cameron McKail
Judge: Steve Hill
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bolley
2nd Cameron McKail
3rd Kyle Wardell
4th Zack Miller
5th Neil Birkett
Judge: Greg Dinsdale