King’s New Year’s Honours include a BEM for William Kerr Memorial P-M Robert Kirkland

For more than 60 years of service to piping and drumming and community in Northern Ireland, Robert Kirkland, pipe-major of William Kerr Memorial of Co. Tyrone, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s New Year’s Honours, coming only a few months after he was recognized by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association for his contributions to the pipe band scene.

Robert Kirkland began piping in 1960 at 11 with the Syerla Pipe Band under pipe-major Richard Lucas. His first competition was at Stranraer in 1964 in Grade 3. In 1976, he was made pipe-sergeant of the band, acting pipe-major in 1977, and then pipe-sergeant again starting in 1978 under Pipe-Major George McFetridge.

Six first prizes, including the All-Ireland and Ulster Championships, and a fourth at the World Championships (winning the piping) earned Syerla a promotion to Grade 2, and Kirkland was pipe-major of PM Syerla from 1984 to 1986 when he joined Grade 2 Howard Memorial in 1987 under Pipe-Major Rab Moffet.

Though very successful in Garde 2, Howard Memorial lost a few key players and embarked on a journey to train young players. Kirkland became pipe-major in late 1997 and brought the band back in 1998 in Grade 4A, with 13 members competing for the first time. A competitive season led to a promotion for the 1999 season in Grade 3B. In 2000, the band won 11 out of 13 contests (two seconds), including gaining the World, European, Scottish and All-Ireland championships, resulting in gaining the Northern Ireland and RSPBA Champions of Champions awards and promotion to Grade 3A, winning the British Championships the following year.

Howard Memorial was promoted to Grade 2 in 2002, and from 2009 on, Robert Kirkland was pipe-major of William Kerr Memorial, the band starting in Grade 4B. 2024 was a notable season for the band, winning the UK Championships and placing third at the World’s, earning a promotion to Grade 3B for the 2025 season.

Robert has been piping at the Remembrance Day services in Moy and Dungannon for over 20 years and is the official RBL Piper for the Moy and Dungannon branch.

Outside of piping, Robert is a keen guitarist. In his youth, he played rhythm/lead guitar for The Zonics and then was a member of The Reflections for 15 years, playing all over Northern Ireland and appearing on Ulster Television. He has been a church choir member for over 40 years and continues to sing.

Now 75, he continues to play with the Derryfubble Flute Band, which he’s been with since before he began piping. He’s a keen classic Mini Cooper enthusiast and keeps a 1970 MK 3 Cooper S that he and a friend restored in 2006. He takes the car to local shows and even brought it to the 2009 International Mini Meeting in Birmingham, England.

Congratulations to Robert Kirkland for this well-deserved honour, and thank you for a lifetime of service to piping and drumming.

– Thanks to William Kerr Memorial Lead-Drummer Ally Kerr for his help with this piece.