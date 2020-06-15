Kiwis get back at it at Highland Piping Society of Canterbury’s Sunday Solos

New Zealand will be the first country to welcome back in-person competition of any kind when the Highland Piping Society of Canterbury begins its series of “Sunday Solos” on June 28th in Christchurch.

The first Highland Piping Society of Canterbury solo event will be held at St. Andrew’s College beginning at 9:30 am.

The country has set a world standard for control of the coronavirus, declaring itself virus-free last week when it reported no known cases, thanks in large part to a quick response led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand is likely also to have the first major pipe band competition when the 2021 New Zealand Championships are held on March 19-20 in Hawke’s Bay.

The Highland Piping Society of Canterbury promotes the growth and development of piping in the Canterbury region of New Zealand. The group runs regular competitions and recitals throughout the year, including the annual Silver Chanter MSR competitions.