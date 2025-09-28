Kris Coyle: 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year

Ballymena, Northern Ireland – September 27, 2025 – Kris Coyle of Ballyclare, Northern Ireland, won the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Championship, winning two second prizes and securing the award at the Adair Arms Hotel.

The aggregate of the Piobaireachd and MSR determines the overall trophy. It was Coyle’s second successive Northern Ireland Piper of the Year title.

The annual contest was first staged in 1979.

Piobaireachd

1st Ashley McMichael

2nd Kris Coyle

3rd Alastair Donaghy

MSR

1st James Frazer

2nd Kris Coyle

3rd Scott Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig

1st James Stone

2nd James Fazer

Alan Glenholmes, Scott MacKay, John McElmurray, Andrew Nelson and Marc Warnock also competed.

Logan Tannock judged all three events.