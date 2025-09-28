Results
September 28, 2025

Kris Coyle: 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year

Kris Coyle, winner of the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year trophy.

Ballymena, Northern Ireland – September 27, 2025 – Kris Coyle of Ballyclare, Northern Ireland, won the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Championship, winning two second prizes and securing the award at the Adair Arms Hotel.

The aggregate of the Piobaireachd and MSR determines the overall trophy. It was Coyle’s second successive Northern Ireland Piper of the Year title.

The annual contest was first staged in 1979.

Piobaireachd
1st Ashley McMichael
2nd Kris Coyle
3rd Alastair Donaghy

MSR
1st James Frazer
2nd Kris Coyle
3rd Scott Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig
1st James Stone
2nd James Fazer

Alan Glenholmes, Scott MacKay, John McElmurray, Andrew Nelson and Marc Warnock also competed.

James Stone and James Frazer with the 2025 Hornpipe & Jig and MSR trophies, respectively, from the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition.

Logan Tannock judged all three events.

 

