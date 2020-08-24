Krogh, Dawson, Jackson, Ellis win Peel Police Champion Superb aggregate awards

The Internet – August 22-23, 2020 – The fourth and final online solo competition in the Peel Regional Police Pipe Bands’ “solo season” enjoyed another strong turnout, with players connecting by live video from all over the world.

The competition determined the winners of the Champion Superb aggregate awards for best results over the four events. Competition organizer John Cairns said that the band is considering holding additional events.

He added that entry fees went towards prize money for the professional events and all remaining $1,000 will be donated to charity. An array of sponsors provided prizes totaling more than $7,500 for amateur winners.

Champion Superb results

Winner Sponsor Prize Professional 1. Teddy Krogh Peel Police Pipe Band $400 2. Alastair Murray $300 3. Brad Davidson $200 Grade 1 1. Liam MacDonald McCallum Bagpipes McCallum blackwood Ceol chanter with sole Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate 2. Justin Howland McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate 3. Mitchell Arnold Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music Grade 2 1. (*) Ellie Hastings McCallum Bagpipes McCallum blackwood Ceol chanter with sole Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate 2. Cameron Bonar McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate 3. Thomas McCollum Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music Grade 3 1. Logie Johnson McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate 2. Reece Calovini Dunbar Bagpipes $100 gift certificate Duncan Highland Scott’s Guards Volume 1 3. Noah Yateman Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music Grade 4 1. Megan McElhinney McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter Dunbar Bagpipes $100 gift certificate 2. Jared Bailey Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate Duncan Highland Scott’s Guards Volume 1 3. Ethan Bailey Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music Grade 5 1. Shirley Park McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate 2. Brian Sim-Little Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate Duncan Highland Scott’s Guards Volume 1 3. (*) Ross McLennan Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music

(*) = Piobaireachd preference

Snare Drumming

Winner Sponsor Prize Professional 1. Harvey Dawson Peel Police Pipe Band $400 2. Neil Birkett $300 Grade 1 1. Cole Chisholm Cameron’s Drumming Studio $100 gift certificate Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate 2. Thomas Cumming Peel Police Pipe Band $100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster Long and McQuade $50 gift certificate Grade 2 1. Connor Higgs Cameron’s Drumming Studio $75 gift certificate Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate Peel Police Pipe Band $25 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio 2. Charles MacLeod Peel Police Pipe Band $100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio Grade 3 1. (+) Matt White Cameron’s Drumming Studio $50 gift certificate Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate 2. David Bradley Peel Police Pipe Band $100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster Grade 4 1. Ethan Higgs Cameron’s Drumming Studio $50 gift certificate Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate 2. Christopher Murray Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate 3. Erica Cheyne Scott’s Highland Services $50 gift certificate Grade 5 1. Owen Yateman Cameron’s Drumming Studio $50 gift certificate Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate 2. Thoreyn Jorgensen Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate 3. Duncan Fox Rhythm Monster $50 gift certificate

(+) = MSR preference

Tenor Drumming

Winner Sponsor Prize Grade 1 1. Andrea Jackson Pipers Hut $150 gift certificate Grade 2 1. Jacqueline Terence Pipers Hut $150 gift certificate Grade 3 1. Lindsay MacGregor Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate 2. Ashleigh Reeve Scott’s Highland Services $50 gift certificate Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut Grade 4 1. Char Yettaw Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut Long and McQuade $50 gift certificate 2. Rachel Hillock Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut Grade 5 1. Kryianna Jorgensen Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut Long & McQuade $50 gift certificate 2. Gale Walker Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut

Bass Drumming

Winners Donated By Prize Grade 2 1. Drew Ellis Twisted Thistle Bass drum sticks Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for Pipers Hut Grade 3 1. Gale Walker Peel Police Pipe Band $150 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio 2. Tommy Madigan Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut Long & McQuade $50 gift certificate Grade 4 1. Mark Glassford Peel Police Pipe Band $125 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio

Event results:

Piping

Professional

1st Teddy Krogh

2nd Brad Davidson

3rd Alastair Murray

4th John Bottomley

5th Mike Allegretti

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 1

1st Adam Blaine

2nd Justin Howland

3rd Mitchell Arnold

4th Kyle Banta

5th Rhys O’Higgins

6th Charlie Martin

7th Gillian Cairns

8th Jazz Kersell

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 2

1st Ellie Hastings

2nd Doug Yates

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Mike Molloy

5th Dagmar Pesta

6th Amber Tussing

7th Thomas McCollum

8th Carmella Stamper

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 3

1st Aiden MacNeil

2nd Logie Johnston

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Reece Calvin

5th Bridget Englebretson

6th Derek Young

7th Noah Yateman

8th Cameron MacNeil

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Grade 4

1st Ethan Bailey

2nd Jared Bailey

3rd Megan McElhinney

4th Monty Messenger

5th John Doherty

6th Evan McConkey

7th Laura Stott

8th Stella Jacoby

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 5

1st Scott Duncan

2nd Ross McLennan

3rd Brian Sim-Little

4th Noah Davies

5th Jennilyn Oster

6th Shirley Park

7th Mike Conway

Judge: Michael Grey

Drumming

Snare

Professional

1st Harvey Dawson

Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 1

1st Cole Chisholm

Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 2

1st Connor Higgs

2nd Charlie MacLeod

Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 3

1st Matt White

2nd David Bradley

Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 4

1st Ethan Higgs

2nd Christopher Murray

Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 5

1st Owen Yateman

2nd Thoreyn Jorgensen

3rd Duncan Fox

Judge: Michael Hunter

Tenor

Grade 1

1st Andrea Jackson

Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 2

1st Jacqueline Terence

Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 3

1st Lindsay MacGregor

2nd Ashleigh Reeve

Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 4

1st Char Yettaw

Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 5

1st Gale Walker

2nd Kryianna Jorgensen

Judge: Tyler Fry

Bass

Grade 2

1st Drew Ellis

Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 3

1st Gale Walker

Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 4

1st Mark Glassford

Judge: Tyler Fry