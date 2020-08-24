Published: August 24, 2020

Krogh, Dawson, Jackson, Ellis win Peel Police Champion Superb aggregate awards

The Internet – August 22-23, 2020 – The fourth and final online solo competition in the Peel Regional Police Pipe Bands’ “solo season” enjoyed another strong turnout, with players connecting by live video from all over the world.

The competition determined the winners of the Champion Superb aggregate awards for best results over the four events. Competition organizer John Cairns said that the band is considering holding additional events.

He added that entry fees went towards prize money for the professional events and all remaining $1,000 will be donated to charity. An array of sponsors provided prizes totaling more than $7,500 for amateur winners.

Champion Superb results

Winner Sponsor Prize
Professional 1. Teddy Krogh  Peel Police Pipe Band $400
2. Alastair Murray $300
3. Brad Davidson $200
 Grade 1 1. Liam MacDonald McCallum Bagpipes McCallum blackwood Ceol chanter with sole
Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate
2. Justin Howland McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter
Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate
 

3. Mitchell Arnold

 Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate
Queens Own Cameron Highlanders

of Canada

 Standard setting of pipe music
Grade 2 1. (*) Ellie Hastings McCallum Bagpipes McCallum blackwood Ceol chanter with sole
Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate
2. Cameron Bonar McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter
Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate
 

3. Thomas McCollum

 Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate
Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music
 Grade 3  

1. Logie Johnson

 McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter
Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate
Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate
2. Reece Calovini Dunbar Bagpipes $100 gift certificate
Duncan Highland Scott’s Guards Volume 1
 

3. Noah Yateman

 Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate
Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music
 Grade 4 1. Megan McElhinney McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter
Dunbar Bagpipes $100 gift certificate
 

2. Jared Bailey

 Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate
Ben Bhraggie House $50 gift certificate
Duncan Highland Scott’s Guards Volume 1
 

3. Ethan Bailey

 Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate
Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music
 Grade 5  

1. Shirley Park

 McCallum Bagpipes McCallum practice chanter
Pipers Hut $50 gift certificate
Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate
2. Brian Sim-Little Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate
Duncan Highland Scott’s Guards Volume 1
 

3. (*) Ross McLennan

 Dunbar Bagpipes $50 gift certificate
Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada Standard setting of pipe music

(*) = Piobaireachd preference

Snare Drumming

Winner Sponsor Prize
Professional 1. Harvey Dawson Peel Police Pipe Band $400
2. Neil Birkett $300
 Grade 1 1. Cole Chisholm Cameron’s Drumming Studio $100 gift certificate
Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate
2. Thomas Cumming Peel Police Pipe Band $100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster
Long and McQuade $50 gift certificate
 Grade 2  1. Connor Higgs Cameron’s Drumming Studio $75 gift certificate
Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate
Peel Police Pipe Band $25 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
 2. Charles MacLeod Peel Police Pipe Band $100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster
Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
Grade 3 1. (+) Matt White Cameron’s Drumming Studio $50 gift certificate
Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate
2. David Bradley Peel Police Pipe Band $100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster
 Grade 4 1. Ethan Higgs Cameron’s Drumming Studio $50 gift certificate
Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate
2. Christopher Murray Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate
3. Erica Cheyne Scott’s Highland Services $50 gift certificate
 Grade 5 1. Owen Yateman Cameron’s Drumming Studio $50 gift certificate
Rhythm Monster $100 gift certificate
2. Thoreyn Jorgensen Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate
3. Duncan Fox Rhythm Monster $50 gift certificate

(+) = MSR preference

Tenor Drumming

Winner Sponsor Prize
Grade 1 1. Andrea Jackson Pipers Hut $150 gift certificate
Grade 2 1. Jacqueline Terence Pipers Hut $150 gift certificate
 Grade 3  

1. Lindsay MacGregor

 Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
Pipers Hut $100 gift certificate
2. Ashleigh Reeve Scott’s Highland Services $50 gift certificate
Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
 Grade 4 1. Char Yettaw Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
Long and McQuade $50 gift certificate
2. Rachel Hillock Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
 Grade 5 1. Kryianna Jorgensen Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
Long & McQuade $50 gift certificate
2. Gale Walker Peel Police Pipe Band $75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut

 Bass Drumming 

Winners Donated By Prize
Grade 2 1. Drew Ellis Twisted Thistle Bass drum sticks
Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for Pipers Hut
 Grade 3 1. Gale Walker Peel Police Pipe Band $150 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
2. Tommy Madigan Peel Police Pipe Band $50 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
Long & McQuade $50 gift certificate
Grade 4 1. Mark Glassford Peel Police Pipe Band $125 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio

Event results:

Piping
Professional
1st Teddy Krogh
2nd Brad Davidson
3rd Alastair Murray
4th John Bottomley
5th Mike Allegretti
Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 1
1st Adam Blaine
2nd Justin Howland
3rd Mitchell Arnold
4th Kyle Banta
5th Rhys O’Higgins
6th Charlie Martin
7th Gillian Cairns
8th Jazz Kersell
Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 2
1st Ellie Hastings
2nd Doug Yates
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Mike Molloy
5th Dagmar Pesta
6th Amber Tussing
7th Thomas McCollum
8th Carmella Stamper
Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 3
1st Aiden MacNeil
2nd Logie Johnston
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Reece Calvin
5th Bridget Englebretson
6th Derek Young
7th Noah Yateman
8th Cameron MacNeil
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Grade 4
1st Ethan Bailey
2nd Jared Bailey
3rd Megan McElhinney
4th Monty Messenger
5th John Doherty
6th Evan McConkey
7th Laura Stott
8th Stella Jacoby
Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 5
1st Scott Duncan
2nd Ross McLennan
3rd Brian Sim-Little
4th Noah Davies
5th Jennilyn Oster
6th Shirley Park
7th Mike Conway
Judge: Michael Grey

Drumming
Snare
Professional
1st Harvey Dawson
Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 1
1st Cole Chisholm
Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 2
1st Connor Higgs
2nd Charlie MacLeod
Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 3
1st Matt White
2nd David Bradley
Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 4
1st Ethan Higgs
2nd Christopher Murray
Judge: Michael Hunter

Grade 5
1st Owen Yateman
2nd Thoreyn Jorgensen
3rd Duncan Fox
Judge: Michael Hunter

Tenor
Grade 1
1st Andrea Jackson
Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 2
1st Jacqueline Terence
Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 3
1st Lindsay MacGregor
2nd Ashleigh Reeve
Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 4
1st Char Yettaw
Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 5
1st Gale Walker
2nd Kryianna Jorgensen
Judge: Tyler Fry

Bass
Grade 2
1st Drew Ellis
Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 3
1st Gale Walker
Judge: Tyler Fry

Grade 4
1st Mark Glassford
Judge: Tyler Fry

