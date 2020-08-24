Krogh, Dawson, Jackson, Ellis win Peel Police Champion Superb aggregate awards
The Internet – August 22-23, 2020 – The fourth and final online solo competition in the Peel Regional Police Pipe Bands’ “solo season” enjoyed another strong turnout, with players connecting by live video from all over the world.
The competition determined the winners of the Champion Superb aggregate awards for best results over the four events. Competition organizer John Cairns said that the band is considering holding additional events.
He added that entry fees went towards prize money for the professional events and all remaining $1,000 will be donated to charity. An array of sponsors provided prizes totaling more than $7,500 for amateur winners.
Champion Superb results
|Winner
|Sponsor
|Prize
|Professional
|1. Teddy Krogh
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$400
|2. Alastair Murray
|$300
|3. Brad Davidson
|$200
|Grade 1
|1. Liam MacDonald
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum blackwood Ceol chanter with sole
|Pipers Hut
|$50 gift certificate
|2. Justin Howland
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum practice chanter
|Ben Bhraggie House
|$50 gift certificate
|
3. Mitchell Arnold
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$50 gift certificate
|Queens Own Cameron Highlanders
of Canada
|Standard setting of pipe music
|Grade 2
|1. (*) Ellie Hastings
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum blackwood Ceol chanter with sole
|Pipers Hut
|$50 gift certificate
|2. Cameron Bonar
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum practice chanter
|Ben Bhraggie House
|$50 gift certificate
|
3. Thomas McCollum
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$50 gift certificate
|Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada
|Standard setting of pipe music
|Grade 3
|
1. Logie Johnson
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum practice chanter
|Ben Bhraggie House
|$50 gift certificate
|Pipers Hut
|$100 gift certificate
|2. Reece Calovini
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$100 gift certificate
|Duncan Highland
|Scott’s Guards Volume 1
|
3. Noah Yateman
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$50 gift certificate
|Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada
|Standard setting of pipe music
|Grade 4
|1. Megan McElhinney
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum practice chanter
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$100 gift certificate
|
2. Jared Bailey
|Pipers Hut
|$50 gift certificate
|Ben Bhraggie House
|$50 gift certificate
|Duncan Highland
|Scott’s Guards Volume 1
|
3. Ethan Bailey
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$50 gift certificate
|Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada
|Standard setting of pipe music
|Grade 5
|
1. Shirley Park
|McCallum Bagpipes
|McCallum practice chanter
|Pipers Hut
|$50 gift certificate
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$50 gift certificate
|2. Brian Sim-Little
|Pipers Hut
|$100 gift certificate
|Duncan Highland
|Scott’s Guards Volume 1
|
3. (*) Ross McLennan
|Dunbar Bagpipes
|$50 gift certificate
|Queens Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada
|Standard setting of pipe music
(*) = Piobaireachd preference
Snare Drumming
|Winner
|Sponsor
|Prize
|Professional
|1. Harvey Dawson
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$400
|2. Neil Birkett
|$300
|Grade 1
|1. Cole Chisholm
|Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|$100 gift certificate
|Rhythm Monster
|$100 gift certificate
|2. Thomas Cumming
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster
|Long and McQuade
|$50 gift certificate
|Grade 2
|1. Connor Higgs
|Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|$75 gift certificate
|Rhythm Monster
|$100 gift certificate
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$25 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|2. Charles MacLeod
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$50 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|Grade 3
|1. (+) Matt White
|Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|$50 gift certificate
|Rhythm Monster
|$100 gift certificate
|2. David Bradley
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$100 gift certificate for Rhythm Monster
|Grade 4
|1. Ethan Higgs
|Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|$50 gift certificate
|Rhythm Monster
|$100 gift certificate
|2. Christopher Murray
|Rhythm Monster
|$100 gift certificate
|3. Erica Cheyne
|Scott’s Highland Services
|$50 gift certificate
|Grade 5
|1. Owen Yateman
|Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|$50 gift certificate
|Rhythm Monster
|$100 gift certificate
|2. Thoreyn Jorgensen
|Pipers Hut
|$100 gift certificate
|3. Duncan Fox
|Rhythm Monster
|$50 gift certificate
(+) = MSR preference
Tenor Drumming
|Winner
|Sponsor
|Prize
|Grade 1
|1. Andrea Jackson
|Pipers Hut
|$150 gift certificate
|Grade 2
|1. Jacqueline Terence
|Pipers Hut
|$150 gift certificate
|Grade 3
|
1. Lindsay MacGregor
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$50 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|Pipers Hut
|$100 gift certificate
|2. Ashleigh Reeve
|Scott’s Highland Services
|$50 gift certificate
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$50 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
|Grade 4
|1. Char Yettaw
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
|Long and McQuade
|$50 gift certificate
|2. Rachel Hillock
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
|Grade 5
|1. Kryianna Jorgensen
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
|Long & McQuade
|$50 gift certificate
|2. Gale Walker
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$75 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
Bass Drumming
|Winners
|Donated By
|Prize
|Grade 2
|1. Drew Ellis
|Twisted Thistle
|Bass drum sticks
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$50 gift certificate for Pipers Hut
|Grade 3
|1. Gale Walker
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$150 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
|2. Tommy Madigan
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$50 gift certificate for The Piper’s Hut
|Long & McQuade
|$50 gift certificate
|Grade 4
|1. Mark Glassford
|Peel Police Pipe Band
|$125 gift certificate for Cameron’s Drumming Studio
Event results:
Piping
Professional
1st Teddy Krogh
2nd Brad Davidson
3rd Alastair Murray
4th John Bottomley
5th Mike Allegretti
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Grade 1
1st Adam Blaine
2nd Justin Howland
3rd Mitchell Arnold
4th Kyle Banta
5th Rhys O’Higgins
6th Charlie Martin
7th Gillian Cairns
8th Jazz Kersell
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Grade 2
1st Ellie Hastings
2nd Doug Yates
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Mike Molloy
5th Dagmar Pesta
6th Amber Tussing
7th Thomas McCollum
8th Carmella Stamper
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 3
1st Aiden MacNeil
2nd Logie Johnston
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Reece Calvin
5th Bridget Englebretson
6th Derek Young
7th Noah Yateman
8th Cameron MacNeil
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Grade 4
1st Ethan Bailey
2nd Jared Bailey
3rd Megan McElhinney
4th Monty Messenger
5th John Doherty
6th Evan McConkey
7th Laura Stott
8th Stella Jacoby
Judge: Bob Worrall
Grade 5
1st Scott Duncan
2nd Ross McLennan
3rd Brian Sim-Little
4th Noah Davies
5th Jennilyn Oster
6th Shirley Park
7th Mike Conway
Judge: Michael Grey
Drumming
Snare
Professional
1st Harvey Dawson
Judge: Michael Hunter
Grade 1
1st Cole Chisholm
Judge: Michael Hunter
Grade 2
1st Connor Higgs
2nd Charlie MacLeod
Judge: Michael Hunter
Grade 3
1st Matt White
2nd David Bradley
Judge: Michael Hunter
Grade 4
1st Ethan Higgs
2nd Christopher Murray
Judge: Michael Hunter
Grade 5
1st Owen Yateman
2nd Thoreyn Jorgensen
3rd Duncan Fox
Judge: Michael Hunter
Tenor
Grade 1
1st Andrea Jackson
Judge: Tyler Fry
Grade 2
1st Jacqueline Terence
Judge: Tyler Fry
Grade 3
1st Lindsay MacGregor
2nd Ashleigh Reeve
Judge: Tyler Fry
Grade 4
1st Char Yettaw
Judge: Tyler Fry
Grade 5
1st Gale Walker
2nd Kryianna Jorgensen
Judge: Tyler Fry
Bass
Grade 2
1st Drew Ellis
Judge: Tyler Fry
Grade 3
1st Gale Walker
Judge: Tyler Fry
Grade 4
1st Mark Glassford
Judge: Tyler Fry