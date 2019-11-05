Kyle Cameron of Rosemarkie, Scotland, wins our Pick the Glenfiddich Five!

Kyle Cameron of Rosemarkie, Scotland, is the proud winner of pipes|drums’ Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest and a super-excellent package from our friends at R.G. Hardie & Co. for his daring prediction!

We had about a thousand entries, and, remarkably, Kyle won simply by picking the winner, Finlay Johnston, and threw in second-runner-up Connor Sinclair for a fifth on his list.

That’s all it took this year!

Why? Well, picking the winner was a requirement. If you didn’t get the winner correct, you could not win.

And although Finlay Johnston took the big prize last year, most entrants went with who they might have thought were safer bets. Add to this that the runner-up was Glenn Brown for winning the Piobaireachd event, the aforementioned Connor Sinclair was third overall for winning the MSR, and Iain Speirs and Niall Stewart were fourth and fifth overall for finishing third in the Piobaireachd and the MSR, respectively. The Piobaireachd event breaks a tie, and no contestants but Johnston featured in both Piobaireachd and MSR prize lists.

So, there you are. For his good fortune, Kyle receives an R.G. Hardie prize package with a £475 total retail value:

Not a bad return for sending a single email . . .

Thanks to all who entered the 2019 Pick the Glenfiddich Five and of course to our friends at R.G. Hardie & Co. – faithful advertisers with pipes|drums since the 1980s – who once again stepped up with a great package of products.

And congratulations again to Kyle Cameron and to all the competitors at this year’s Glenfiddich Championships.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for future excellent contests for readers!

