Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Elliott pile up major Winter Storm hardware

Kansas City, Missouri – January 17, 2020 – Alastair Lee of Coquitlam, British Columbia, won both of the top solo piping events, and Derek Cooper Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania took the top snare drumming prize at the annual Winter Storm competitions held at the Kansas City Marriott – Country Club Plaza hotel. For his success, Lee received the President’s Trophy for best overall piping. Sam Johnson, of Odenton, Maryland, won the Gold Medal Tenor event, and Andrew Elliott of Houston won the Gold Medal for bass drumming. Nearly 170 solo competitors competed across professional and amateur contests.

The event is put on by the non-profit Midwest Highland Arts Fund, and is part of a four-day weekend that also includes teaching, performances and parties.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

United States Gold Medal (12 competed, sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co. & Midwest Highland Arts Fund)

1st Alastair Lee, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”

2nd Nick Hudson Houston

3rd James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia

4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

6th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alastair Dunn, Stuart Liddell

United States Silver Medal (23 competed, sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes & Midwest Highland Arts Fund)

1st Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario

2nd James Feeney, West Simsbury, Connecticut

3rd Bobby Durning, Salem, Massachusetts

4th Kate Kimove, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

5th Dan Lyden, Baltimore

6th Jack Williamson

7th Austin Diepenhorst, Santee, California

8th Patrick Regan, Dallas

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Margaret Dunn

MSRHPJ (35 competed)

1st Alastair Lee, “Leaving Lunga,” “Delvinside,” “Loch Caron,” “Mrs. Adeline Duncan,” “Mrs. MacLeod of Raasay”

2nd James P. Troy

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

5th Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

6th Campbell Webster, Concord, New Hampshire

Judges: Ian Duncan, Roddy MacLeod, Richard Parkes (Qualifier: Ken Eller, Roddy S. MacDonald, Fred Morrison)

Amateur

Grade 1 (16 competed)

Piobaireachd (sponsored by the Tone Protector @ bagpipelessons.com & Midwest Highland Arts Fund)

1st Charles Morris, Agoura Hills, California

2nd Kevin Darmadi, Houston

3rd Patrick MacDonald, Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia

4th Angus Burke, Bloomington, Indiana

5th Tyler Destremps Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

6th Aaron Malcomb, Bellingham, Washington

Judge: Jack Lee

MSR

1st Charles Morris

2nd Ben Peterson, Lombard, Illinois

3rd Liam Murray, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

4th Angus Burke

5th Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario

6th Tyler Destremps

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 2 (14 competed)

Piobaireachd (sponsored by the Tone Protector @ bagpipelessons.com & Midwest Highland Arts Fund)

1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

2nd Conner Francis, Bellevue, Washington

3rd Hugo Mackay, Redmond, Washington

4th Alexander MacDonald, Pickering, Ontario

5th Heather Pastva, Columbia, South Carolina

6th Samuel Duarte, Erie, Colorado

Judge: Willie McCallum

Light Music

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Victoria McRae, St. Catharines, Ontario

3rd Hugo Mackay

4th Heather Pastva

5th Joel Hrncir, Houston

6th Emily Feeney, West Simsbury, Connecticut

Judge: Roddy S. MacDonald

Grade 3 (17 competed)

Piobaireachd (sponsored by the Tone Protector @ bagpipelessons.com & Midwest Highland Arts Fund)

1st Michael Saxer, East Northpoint, New York

2nd Bridget Englebretson, Raleigh

3rd Clayton Nelson, Franksville, Wisconsin

4th Aidan MacNeil, Christmas Island, Nova Scotia

5th Canaan Strobel, Houston

6th William Fenner, Houston

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Light Music

1st Canaan Strobel

2nd Kim Greeley, Honolulu

3rd Bridget Englebretson

4th Bill Wei. Houston

5th Paula Campbell, Kanata, Ontario

6th Clayton Nelson

Judge: Terry Lee

Solo Drumming (sponsored by Cameron Drumming Studio & Midwest Highland Arts Fund)

Snare

North American Gold Medal (14 competed)

1st Derek Cooper

2nd Stephen Paynter, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

3rd Eric MacNeill, Dunedin, Florida

4th Grant Maxwell, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Robert Bruce Graham, Jr., Everett, Washington

6th Richard Baughman Pittsburgh

Judges: Gordon Brown, Stephen Creighton, Steven McWhirter (Qualifier:

John Fisher, Duncan Millar, Eric Ward)

Grade 1 (18 competed)

1st Sebastian Arguelles, Houston

2nd Matthew Page, Hamilton, Ontario

3rd Jake Mix, Port Moody, British Columbia

Judges: Gordon Brown, Hugh Cameron, Jim Sim

Grade 2 (nine competed)

1st Alec Flansburg, Rotterdam, New York

2nd Sanjay Philip, Houston

3rd Aditya Casudevan, Pearland, Texas

Judges: Stephen Creighton, John Fisher, Steven McWhirter

Grade 3 (seven competed)

1st Matthew Seitz, Houston

2nd Tyler Boydstun, Ogden, Utah

3rd Teddy Duarte, Erie, Colorado

Judges: Hugh Cameron, Duncan Millar, Jim Sim

Tenor

North American Gold Medal (12 competed)

1st Sam Johnson, Odenton, Maryland

2nd Andrew Elliott, Houston

3rd Brianna McDonald, West Dundee, Illinois

Judges: Jordan Baillie, Simon Hodgett, Norman MacLeod

Intermediate (eight competed)

1st Andrea Jackson, Maitland, Ontario

2nd Fiona McCall, Stirling, Scotland

3rd Mitchell Olding, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Judges: Jordan Baillie, Simon Hodgett, Norman MacLeod

Novice (four competed)

1st Rohan Sankar, Houston

2nd Mikelle Murdoch, Des Moines, Iowa

3rd Kieran Underwood, Houston

Judges: Jordan Baillie, Simon Hodgett, Norman MacLeod

Bass

North American Gold Medal (five competed)

1st Andrew Elliott, Houston

2nd Alexander Kuldell, Falls Church, Virginia

3rd Colin McKail, Hamilton, Ontario

Judges: Steve Foley, Christina Hanks

Intermediate (four competed)

1st David Zimmerman, Minneapolis

2nd Maddison Sprague, Warminster, Pennsylvania

3rd Brian Doefer, Howell, Michigan

Judges: Steve Foley, Christina Hanks