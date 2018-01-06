Lee, Muir, Cassidy take major Winter Storm events

(Page 1 of 1)

Kansas City, Missouri – January 13, 2018 – The seventeenth annual Winter Storm solo competitions drew their biggest entry yet, with more than 200 pipers and drummers competing in professional and amateur events. Alastair Lee of Coquitlam, British Columbia, and Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, won the professional piping Gold and Silver Medal events in piobaireachd, respectively, while Sarah Muir of Glasgow took the professional light music against a staggering 48 other contestants. In the professional snare drumming, Grant Cassidy of Glasgow won the Gold Medal after a qualifying round.

Competitions were held at the Kansas City Marriott – Country Club Plaza hotel. Many of the events were streamed live throughout the day. Winter Storm is organized by the nonprofit Midwest Highland Arts Fund.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

United States Gold Medal (14 competed, sponsored by R.G. Hardie)

1st Alastair Lee, “The Vaunting”

2nd Andrew Donlon, Germantown, Maryland

3rd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Colin MacLellan

United States Silver Medal (35 competed, sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes and the MWPBA)

1st, Zephan Knichel

2nd, Andy Wilson, Dromore, Northern Ireland

3rd, Kevin McLean, Maple Ridge, British Columbia

4th, Alastair Murray, Moon, Pennsylvania

5th, John Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Judges: Alan Bevan, Ann Gray

The professional light music had 49 contestants between two qualifying rounds, with six from each group selected for the final. Qualifying rounds were judged by Ken Eller and Richard Parkes for group A and Ian K. MacDonald and Fred Morrison for group B.

MSRHJ

1st Sarah Muir, Glasgow

2nd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

3rd Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario

4th Derek Midgley

5th James Troy, Victoria, British Columbia

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Stuart Liddell, Colin MacLellan

The amateur solo piping events were sponsored by Lee & Sons Bagpipes and bagpipelessons.com Tone Protector.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Filemon Tan, Bellaire, Texas

2nd Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California

3rd Nathan Wilds, Tolono, Illinois

Judge: Jenny Hazzard

MSR

1st Filemon Tan

2nd Joseph Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan

3rd Ben Peterson, Lombard, Illinois

Judge: Willie McCallum

Grade 2

Piobairecahd

1st Jennifer Westphal, New York City

2nd Evan Burlew, Pittsburgh

3rd Linda Robertson, Bakersfield, California

Judge: Jenny Hazzard

MSR

1st Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario

2nd Eric den Ouden, Stayner, Ontario

3rd Joel Hrncir, Houston

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Weston Kennedy, Sammamish, Washington

2nd Gillian Blaney, Sackville, Nova Scotia

3rd Kim Greeley, Honolulu

Judge: Willie McCallum

MSR

1st Gillian Blaney, Sackville

2nd Kristopher Muse, Vacaville, California

3rd Jackson Herrscher, Houston

Judge: Terry Lee

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

Gold Medal Drumming Championship (two qualifying rounds for 14 players were judged by John Fisher, Jim Sim and Paul Turner, who determined players for the final)

1st Grant Cassidy, Glasgow

2nd Grant Maxwell, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Stephan Paynter, Coquitlam, British Columbia

4th Eli Fugate, San Diego

5th Derek Cooper, Warminster, Pennsylvania

6th Eric MacNeill, Dunedin, Florida

Judges: Gordon Brown, Stephen Creighton, Jake Jorgensen

Cameron’s Drumming Studios sponsored the amateur snare events.

Grade 1

1st Bryce Kreger, Shoreline, Washington

2nd Matthew Page, Everett, Washington

3rd Robert Graham, Shoreline, Washington

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jake Jorgensen

Grade 2

1st Kerr McQuillan, Glasgow

2nd Sebastian Arguelles, Houston

3rd Raymond Marshall, Fort Collins, Colorado

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jake Jorgensen

Grade 3

1st Caitlyn Malloy, Falkirk, Scotland

2nd Terrance Cadiente, Westminster, British Columbia

3rd Andrew Jirsa, Forrest Park, Illinois

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jake Jorgensen

Tenor

Professional

1st Andrew Elliott, Houston

2nd Taylor Page Hamilton, Ontario

3rd Sam Johnson, Baltimore

Judges: Jordan Bailie, Stevie McQuillan, Michael O’Neil

Intermediate

1st Courtney Green Gurnee, Illinois

2nd, Seton Helwig, Seaside Park, New Jersey

3rd Fiona McCall, Stirling, Scotland

Judges: Jordan Bailie, Stevie McQuillan, Michael O’Neil

Novice

1st Kathryn Byzewski, Minneapolis

2nd Rylee Neil, Burlington, Ontario

3rd Annie Colquhoun, Kincardine, Ontario

Judges: Jordan Bailie, Stevie McQuillan, Michael O’Neil

Bass

Professional

1st Andrew Elliott

2nd Ben Elkins, Falls Church, Virginia

3rd Andrew Fowler, Parma Heights, Ohio

Judges: Steve Foley, Steven Roberts

Intermediate

1st Andrea Brennan-Doucette, Belleville, Ontario

2nd Jay Jolley, Omaha

3rd Wendy Dowell, Atkinson, Illinois

Judges: Steve Foley, Steven Roberts

Novice

1st Brianna McDonald, Dundee, Illinois

2nd Shanna McDonald, Dundee, Illinois

3rd Christian Vegors, Seattle

Judges: Steve Foley, Steven Roberts

