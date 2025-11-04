Liam Kernaghan re-elected president of Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association; Grade 4B rules change

Members of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association re-elected Liam Kernaghan and Peter Duncan to the RNZPBA’s management board as president and board member, respectively, both standing unopposed.

Kernaghan was first elected in November 2024, succeeding Iain Blakeley, who had held the role for most of the 20 years after initially taking the post in 2004.

One of the world’s top solo pipers, the 34-year-old Kernaghan has continued Blakeley’s effort to modernize and invigorate the RNZPBA through teaching, communications and marketing, and a commitment to transparency.

“I am humbled by the support bands have shown over the last year as we transitioned from Iain Blakeley to a new administration,” Kernaghan said. “We haven’t got everything right, but our focus on supporting bands to flourish and help Kiwi pipers and drummers develop the skills they need to succeed has been our driving force. 2025 has been busy for the association, and there is no shortage of opportunities we have to support our member bands to be the best they can be.”

Nearly three-quarters of member bands voted to replace the Grade 4B MSR requirement with a “march set,” in line with most associations around the world, including the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s musical requirement at non-major competitions.

“Ultimately, all of our processes are driven by our member bands, and so it is important they have their say on changes that effect them.” – RNZPBA President Liam Kernaghan

“[The march set] gives our emerging talent the chance to get the basics right on their piping and drumming journey,” Kernaghan continued. “Being able to present an MSR at the Grade 4B level can be daunting, and feedback has suggested more bands are likely to emerge and compete if the requirements encourage simpler tunes, played well on excellent instruments.”

The association will decide whether to implement the change at the 2026 New Zealand Championships or wait until 2027. “Ultimately, all of our processes are driven by our member bands, and so it is important they have their say on changes that affect them.”

While many associations worldwide still struggle with a perceived or actual lack of transparency, the RNZPBA has taken action in Kernaghan’s first year as president, including regular Town Hall webinars at which members can ask any question they like to gain the answers and information they need.”

With a population of about 5.3 million, New Zealand is one of the world’s most successful piping and drumming jurisdictions per capita. The country supports three Grade 1 and five Grade 2 bands. ILT City of Invercargill Highland and the New Zealand Police requested a move down to Grade 2 after the last antipodean competition outdoor season, which runs opposite the northern hemisphere.

The RNZPBA runs only band competitions. The Piping & Dancing Association of New Zealand and other smaller groups administer most solo events in the small South Pacific country.