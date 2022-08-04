Subscribers
Liam Kernaghan reviews the ‘Pitch Guard’ from Chris Apps Reeds

Pitch GuardChris Apps Reeds US$99 plus shipping Available directly from the manufacturer Reviewed by Liam Kernaghan Many products are on the market to help novice learners, and perhaps older pipers promising to make the pipes easier and more stable. I grew up with drone valves in the junior band I played for in New Zealand, […]
