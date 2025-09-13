Like the man himself, John D. Burgess commemorative kilt pin is high style

To commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the 16-year-old John. D. Burgess completing “The Double” – winning both Highland Society of London Gold Medals in the same year – the Northern Meeting presented a special kilt pin designed and made by Islay Spalding Kilt Pins.

The John D. Burgess Memorial Kilt Pin was presented to Stuar Liddell, who had the best overall results between the Clasp and Silver Star Former Winners’ MSR competitions at the 2025 Northern Meeting, which is the criteria for the prize that will be awarded every year.

Only 12 pipers have won the Double since 1873, when the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban added their own Highland Society of London Gold Medal after the Northern Meeting had been awarding the equivalent prize since 1949.

After Burgess completed the feat, rules were established that only pipers 18 and older could compete for the Gold Medals. Unless the age restriction changes, Burgess will always be the youngest piper to win one of the Gold Medals, let alone both in the same year.

“I was conscious that this year is the seventy-fifth anniversary of Dad winning both Gold Medals,” said Burgess’s daughter, Margaret Burgess-Aburn. “Following consultation with my brother, John, about it, we approached the Northern Meeting Piping Committee to find out whether they’d be receptive to our donating a prize in Dad’s memory. We were absolutely delighted by the Northern Meeting’s positive response.”

John Davie Burgess – affectionately known in piping circles as “John D.” – was one of the most significant figures in the history of Highland piping. His virtuoso fast-handed dexterity was rivalled only by his rapier wit and sensational storytelling. His dapper bespoke Highland dress and casual wear harked back to a time of great style and grace.

Sadly, he died in 2005 at age 71 from complications resulting from an automobile crash near Inverness.

The Burgesses commissioned go-to bespoke kilt pin jeweller Islay Spalding of Dundee, Scotland, to design and craft the piece. The stylized JDB features the seven holes on the front of the pipe chanter along the B.

“John and I were both very keen to have a kilt pin and, obviously, Islay was a natural choice,” Burgess-Aburn added. “Islay came up with some lovely designs! We were absolutely delighted by the Northern Meeting’s response to the idea and are so pleased that this kilt pin will be a visible reminder of Dad’s part in the history of the Northern Meeting.”

John D. Burgess was a great supporter of pipes|drums. He occasionally provided mischievous inside scoop on the Scottish solo piping scene, referring to himself as an “agent in the field.”

His exclusive 1994 pipes|drums Interview is one of our best of the nearly 100 full-length conversations we’ve had with the world’s greatest pipers and drummers.