Livi INNvitational returns for charity drumming and piping event Nov. 13th

The annual Livi INNvitational Freestyle Solo Drumming Competition becomes annual once again this year after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, with 12 of Scotland’s best pipe drummers and their pipers vying for prizes, all profits from the event going to charity.

Enable Scotland, a charity for people with learning disabilities and other special needs, is the cause chosen this year by organizer and RSPBA judge Jim Baxter. The event is planned to take place live and in-person on Saturday, November 13th, at the Deans Bowling Club in Livingston, Scotland, beginning at 12:30 pm UK time.

Competitors:

Calum Burns, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Russell Esler, ScottishPower

Les Galbraith, Johnstone

Willie Glenholmes, Lomond & Clyde

Simon Grant, City of Edinburgh

John Henderson, Inveraray & District

Cameron Lawson, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia

Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery

Aaron McLean (unattached)

Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Matthew Shaw, Ravara

Rachel Thom, Police Scotland & Federation

The competition will continue with the established three-event format: an MSR, with the piper and drummer each judged individually by appointed adjudicators, and a Freestyle “anything goes” solo drumming contest judged by the audience on pure entertainment value.

The Livi INNvitational was first held in 2014 at the Livingston Inn, or “Livi Inn,” as it’s known locally, and Baxter said that “it is the only indoor solo drumming competition happening in the UK this year.” He added and tickets were sold out within a few hours of going on sale, primarily due to many who had purchased tickets to last year’s cancelled event receiving a credit for the 2021 event.

Jim Kilpatrick was the winner of the first Livi INNvitational.

November 10, 2014