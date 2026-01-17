MacDougall’s Winter Storm Gathering a big success

Kansas City, Missouri – January 16, 2026 – Cameron MacDougall of South Orange, New Jersey, was the aggregate winner of the top solo piping events at the 22nd running of the Winter Storm solo piping and drumming competitions, held at the Marriott Hotel, Country Club Plaza.

For his success, in addition to the cash prizes and medals in each event, MacDougall earned a USD$1,500 credit for travel to compete in Scotland or return to Winter Storm in 2027.

Derek Midgley won the United States Gold Medal Piobaireachd event, while Robert Graham won the Gold Medal in the Professional Snare Drumming, Professional Tenor was won by Harry Justice, and Alex Kuldell won the Professional Bass Drumming.

The Winter Storm competitions and workshops are organized by the nonprofit Midwest Highland Arts Fund. There were 314 entries across all events, which were not sanctioned by an association.

Solo Piping

Professional

United States Gold Medal Piobaireachd (20 eligible; submit four tunes; sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co.)

1st Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey (USD$750 + R.G. Hardie Infinity blackwood pipe chanter)

2nd Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey ($500)

3rd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia ($250)

4th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

6th Ed McIlwhaine, Vancouver

Judges: Bill Caudill, Donald MacPhee, Bob Worrall

North American Gold Medal Ceol Beag (20 eligible; MSR, submit five of each genre; confined to those grade A or Premier by the CPA)

1st Cameron MacDougall

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Derek Midgley

6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Richard Parkes, Gary West

United States Silver Medal Piobaireachd (30 eligible; MSR, submit four of each genre; open to those graded Professional/Open by their home association; sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes and the MWPBA.

1st William Shropshire, Durham, North Carolina

2nd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh

3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

5th Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas

6th Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Judges: Nick Hudson, Jack Lee, Willie McCallum

North American Silver Medal Ceol Beag (38 eligible; MSR, submit four of each genre; open to those graded Professional/Open by their home association; sponsored by Dojo University)

1st Dan Lyden

2nd Tom Cangelosi, Arlington, Virginia

3rd Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

4th Zak Read, Chicago

5th Magnus Stone

6th Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota

Judges: Jori Chisholm, Margaret Houlihan, Terry Lee

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Pavlovic

2nd Mihir Zambre

3rd Flora Stone

4th Andrew Zhao

5th Jacob Bowers

6th Ian Minnear

Judge: Donald MacPhee

Light Music

1st Mihir Zambre

2nd Abigail Long

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Andrew Zhao

5th Jack Martin

6th Ian Minnear

Judges: Terry Lee, Bob Worrall

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Agustin Arguelles

2nd Jacob Layrock

3rd Sylvia Thiessen

4th Kim Greeley

5th Meghan McElhinney

6th Janna Freed

Judges: Bill Caudill, Jack Lee

Light Music

1st Jacob Layrock

2nd Meghan McElhinney

3rd Bridget Englebretson

4th Anthony St Clair

5th Agustin Arguelles

6th Justice Peterson

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Willie McCallum

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Olivia Boydstun

2nd Kimberly Meek

3rd Michael Braunsky

4th Steven Coontz

5th Paul Dailey

6th Cliff Ermatinger

Judges: Margaret Houlihan, Nick Hudson

Light Music

1st Michelle Blam

2nd Brigita Benroth

3rd Peter Lieu

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Keegan Beard

6th Olivia Boydstun

Judges: Richard Parkes, Gary West

Grade 4

1st Curt Atwell

2nd Tanya Berg

3rd Linda Bomya

4th Timothy Gatehouse

5th Susan Martin

6th Linda Quanstrom

Judge: Tristan Wilson

Solo Drumming

Snare

North American Gold Medal Snare Drumming Championship

1st Robert Graham

2nd Tommi McAndrew

3rd Malcolm Fuller

4th Graham Brown

5th Sebastian Arguelles

6th Mark McKendrick

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jake Jörgenson, Kerr McQuillan

Grade 1

1st Quinn Faith

2nd Jonathan Giles

3rd Kevin Dill

4th Jayce Edetsberger

5th Susan Shoemaker

6th Terrance Cadiente

Judges: Jake Jörgensen; Kerr McQuillan

Grade 2

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Leilani Lucas

3rd Andrew Koupal

4th Ken Decker

5th Eric Legere

6th Andrew Galpin

Judges: Jake Jörgensen, Kerr McQuillan

Grade 3

1st Ryan Seigmiller

2nd Andrew Keppel

3rd Scarlett Jacoby

4th David Torrance

5th Rowan Patel

6th Kyle Womelduff

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jim Sim

Tenor

Gold Medal Championships

1st Harry Justice

2nd Katie Byzewski

3rd Carolin Stonier

4th Taylor Page

5th Elise Svangtun

Judges: Christina Henry, Owen Russell

Amateur Championships

1st Felisha Gomez

2nd Phoebe Morris

3rd Eric Legere

4th Marielle Webster

5th Sophia Jantzen

6th Cori Kirkland

Judges: Christina Henry, Owen Russell

Bass

Gold Medal Championships

1st Alexander Kuldell

2nd Terrance Cadiente

3rd Eric Legere

4th Michael Keppel

Judges: Christina Henry, Owen Russell

Amateur Championships

1st Liam Baird

2nd Isla Ross

3rd Marie Rude

4th Timothy Harjus

5th Andrew Koupal

6th Lauren Lane

Judges: Christina Henry, Owen Russell

A correction was made on Jan. 17, 2026: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed the winner of the Gold Medal in Bass Drumming. Alexander Kuldell was the winner, and the article was amended accordingly.