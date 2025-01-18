Alastair Lee, Eli Fugate, Terry Cadiente, Jensen McConnell big winners at Winter Storm 2025

Kansas City, Missouri –January 17, 2024 – At the Kansas City Marriott-Country Club Plaza Grand Ballroom, Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, was the aggregate winner across the two Gold Medal events to win the overall trophy in the annual Winter Storm Professional Solo Piping competitions. Washington, DC’s Andrew Donlon won the Gold Medal Piobaireachd prize, while Lee won the Light Music Gold Medal.

Eli Fugate from Vista, California, won the Gold Medal snare drumming, and Vancouver’s Terry Cadiente and Jensen McConnell from New York won the Gold Medal Bass and Tenor Championships, respectively.

The full Friday of solo competitions is followed by a Saturday of workshops, culminating with a nighttime concert by instructors and prize winners.

Piping

Professional

United States Gold Medal Piobaireachd Championship (15 entered)

1st Andrew Donlon

2nd Derek Midgely, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

3rd Nick Hudson, Houston

4th Alastair Lee

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

6th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Donald MacPhee

North American Gold Medal Ceol Beag Championship (11 entered)

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Joseph Biggs, Ontario

4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

5th Nick Hudson

6th Derek Midgley

Judges: Michael Grey, Jack Lee, Bob Worrall

United States Silver Medal Piobaireachd Championship (27 entered)

1st Joseph Biggs, Ontario

2nd Ryan Praskovich, Columbus, Ohio

3rd Robert Bruce, British Columbia

4th Micah Babinski, Portland, Oregon

5th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

6th Tyler Destremps, Leola, Pennsylvania

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Andrew Douglas

North American Silver Medal Ceol Beag Championship (32 entered)

1st Ryan Praskovich

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Micah Babinski

4th Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas

5th Zak Read, Chicago

6th Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota

Judges: Terry Lee, Richard Parkes, Gary West

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Kathleen Brown

2nd Abby Long

3rd Alex Pavlovic

4th Ian Minnear

5th Andrew Zhao

6th Alexander Walker

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Bob Worrall

Light Music

1st Abby Long

2nd Olivia Corcoran

3rd Euan Gattinger

4th Mihir Zambre

5th Alex Pavlovic

6th Malachi Johannsen

Judges: Terry Lee, Gary West

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Christopher Rodriguez

2nd Luke Ashton

3rd Chaz Stuart

4th Andrew Reynolds

5th Jacob Bowers

6th John Hughes

Judges: Andrew Douglas, Michael Grey

Light Music

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Jacob Bowers

3rd Agustin Arguelles

4th Jack O’Connell

5th Luke Ashton

6th Chaz Stuart

Judges: Donald MacPhee, Richard Parkes

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Peter Liu

2nd Olivia Boydstun

3rd Cooper Lloyd

4th Brigitta Benroth

5th Kimberly Meek

6th Christopher Baum

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Light Music

1st Sylvia Thiessen

2nd Brigitta Benroth

3rd Cooper Lloyd

4th Michelle Blam

5th David Barrash

6th Anthony St. Clair

Judge: Jack Lee

Drumming

Snare

Professional

North American Gold Medal Snare Drumming Championship

1st Eli Fugate

2nd Sebastian Arguelles

3rd Robert Graham

4th Eric McNeil

5th Kyle Wardell

6th Alex Kuldell

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jake Jørgenson, Kerr McQuillan

Grade 1

1st Nicholas Bowden

2nd Sloan Pierce

3rd Cameron MacDonald

4th Aidan Hogan

5th Will Powell

6th Alexandria Bieschke

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jake Jørgenson

Grade 2

1st Eric Legere

2nd Samuel Giles

3rd Luca Damiani

4th Jonathan Giles

5th Max Fenwick

6th Andrew Koupal

Judges: Stephen Creighton, Jim Sim

Grade 3

1st Andrew Keppel

2nd Ulises Reyes

3rd Drew Postma

4th Brenden Good

5th Chris Hugie

6th Jim Kilburg

Judges: Kerr McQuillan, Jim Sim

Bass

Gold Medal Bass Drumming Championship

1st Terry Cadiente

2nd Ben Elkins

3rd Jamie Alfred

4th Allison North

5th Alex Kudell

6th Eric Legere

Judges: Kahlil Cappuccino, Andrew Elliott, Owen Russell

Amateur

1st Evan Duckett

2nd Isla Ross

3rd Marie Rude

4th John Bertino

5th Gale Walker

6th Mary Thrasher

Judges: Kahlil Cappuccino, Andrew Elliott, Owen Russell

Tenor

Gold Medal Tenor Drumming Championship

1st Jensen McConnell

2nd Kathryn Byzewski

3rd Whitney Glenn

4th Jamie Alfred

5th Kate Dudek

6th Andrea Jackson

Judges: Kahlil Cappuccino, Andrew Elliott, Owen Russell

Amateur

1st Carolin Stonier

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

3rd Elise Svangtun

4th Iris Fugate

5th Allison Hildebrand

6th Sophia Jantzen

Judges: Kahlil Cappuccino, Andrew Elliott, Owen Russell