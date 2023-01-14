Carlisle, MacIsaac, Graham take the big prizes at 2023 Winter Storm

Kansas City, Missouri – January 13, 2023 – Andrew Carlisle of Pittsburgh was the overall winner in the Professional solo piping, while Robert Graham was the top winner of the Professional snare drumming at the annual Winter Storm competitions held at the Kansas City Marriott Country Club Plaza Grand Ballroom, and put together by the Midwest Highland Arts Fund. Carlisle won the United States Gold Medal Piobaireachd and was third in the United States Gold Medal Ceol Beag (light music) championships. He receives up to US$1,500 for travel to Scotland or returning to the Winter Storm competitions in 2024.

The piping and drumming competitions comprise the first day of the Winter Storm three-day weekend that includes workshops with the judges and performances by the judges and contestants. The in-person events returned for the first time in three years, after being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. Due to space limitations, restrictions were placed on the number of entries that could be accepted.

Solo Piping

Professional

United States Gold Medal Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota

4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

6th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

Judges: Jack Lee, Fred Morrison

North American Gold Medal Light Music

1st Matt MacIsaac, Aurora, Ontario

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Andrew Carlisle

4th Nick Hudson

5th Matt Wilson, Scotland

6th Derek Midgley

Judges: Judges: Jack Lee, Richard Parkes, Bob Worrall

United States Silver Medal Piobaireachd

1st Blaise Theriault

2nd Joseph Stewart

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Jack Williamson

5th Joe Biggs

6th Avens Ridgeway

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Roddy MacLeod

North American Silver Medal Light Music

1st Joe Biggs

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Bobby Durning

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Blaise Theriault

Judges: Ken Eller, Willie McCallum

Amateur

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Thomas Cangelosi

3rd Adam Blaine

4th Kayleigh Johnstone

5th Colin Forrest

6th Mason Parsons

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Bob Worrall

Light Music

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Duncan Winters

4th Thomas Cangelosi

5th Conner Eckert

6th Adam Blaine

Judges: Terry Lee, Richard Parkes

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Abby Long

2nd Paul MacKay

3rd Matthew Launer

4th Allison Jackson

5th Kim Greeley

6th John Bertino

Judges: Jack Lee, Willie McCallum

Light Music

1st Paul MacKay

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Abby Long

4th Calum MacKinnon

5th Colum Faris

6th Matt Davis

Judges: Ken Eller, Willie McCallum

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Melanie Brown

2nd Agustin Arguelles

3rd Ignacio Solis

4th Courtney Schnee

5th Emmitt LaBelle

6th Hunter Nichols

Judge: Jori Chisholm

Light Music

1st Agustin Arguelles

2nd James Douglas

3rd Daelen McCumber

4th Andra Stoller

5th Hunter Nichols

6th Orin Weiss

Judge: Fred Morrison

Solo Drumming

Snare

Gold Medal Professional

1st Robert Graham

2nd Grant Maxwell

3rd Derek Cooper

4th Eric McNeill

5th Shane Stapleton

6th Alexander Kuldell

Judges: Hugh Cameron, Stephen Creighton, Jake Jørgensen, Jim Sim

Grade 1

1st Sloan Pierce

2nd Oli Burbury

3rd Brian Turner

4th Nicholas Moore

5th George Irvine

6th Sophia McConnell

Judges: Hugh Cameron, Stephen Creighton

Grade 2

1st Tony Todero

2nd Ken Decker

Judges: Jake Jorgensen, Reid Maxwell

Grade 3

1st Eric Legere

2nd Jessica Frye

3rd Christian Hirschey

4th Jeremy Downs

Judge: Jim Sim

Bass

Gold Medal

1st Andrew Elliott

2nd Danielle Hamilton Cooper

3rd Ben Elkins

4th Johnny Rowe

5th Alexander Kuldell

6th Allison North

Judges: Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett

Amateur

1st Eric Legere

2nd Mary Thrasher

Judges: Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett

Tenor

Gold Medal Professional

1st Danielle Hamilton Cooper

2nd Andrew Elliott

3rd Brianna McDonald

4th Louise Augaitis

5th Shanna McDonald

6th Kathryn Byzewski

Judges: Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett

Amateur

1st Anna Irvine

2nd Alexander Kuldell

3rd Mitchell Olding

4th Seton Helwig

5th Lindsay MacGregor

6th Leslie Young

Judges: Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett