Published: June 28, 2020

Winter Storm 2021 cancelled

Even though it’s more than six months away, the Midwest Highland Arts Fund has decided not to hold its annual Winter Storm workshops, competitions, and parties due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The events had been scheduled for January 14-17 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The decision to cancel the 2021 events . . . was difficult for the Midwest Highland Arts Fund Board of Directors,” President Beth Wilson said in a statement. “But in light of the current public health crisis, directives from local, state, federal and international governments we felt it was necessary.

“Given the significant amount of advance planning and the significant personal resources that our attendees devote to the event, the Board with this announcement is providing certainty so that the more than 1,000 individuals who travel to Kansas City each year to join in can plan their calendar accordingly.”

Organizers have not ruled out the possibility of creating virtual piping and drumming competitions.

“We understand this is a disappointment for everyone involved with the annual Winter Storm weekend, which has been presented continuously since January 2002. However, our primary responsibility is the health and safety of the competitors, workshop attendees, faculty, sponsors, volunteers, and the thousands of supporters who have made our event the success that it is today.”

Since its beginning, Winter Storm has steadily increased in popularity and size. Last year the events were held for the first time over four days.

 

Related

Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Elliott pile up major Winter Storm hardware

Winter Storm numbers strong with new four-day format

 

See also
Gandy (the older one) wins the USPF professionals
Published on June 28, 2020
Pipe Bands Australia served with defamation lawsuit
Published on June 26, 2020
See All Articles
Use earplugs. Good music shops will sell ones that block out mainly lower frequencies, protecting your hearing but still allowing you to tune your drones. Ask for them in the percussion section.

− Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Have you witnessed examples of racism in piping and drumming?

  • Yes
  • No
You've already voted today.

June 28

We have nothing significant for today. If you know of a historic or noteworthy event for this date, please let us know.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?