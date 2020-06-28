Winter Storm 2021 cancelled

Even though it’s more than six months away, the Midwest Highland Arts Fund has decided not to hold its annual Winter Storm workshops, competitions, and parties due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The events had been scheduled for January 14-17 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The decision to cancel the 2021 events . . . was difficult for the Midwest Highland Arts Fund Board of Directors,” President Beth Wilson said in a statement. “But in light of the current public health crisis, directives from local, state, federal and international governments we felt it was necessary.

“Given the significant amount of advance planning and the significant personal resources that our attendees devote to the event, the Board with this announcement is providing certainty so that the more than 1,000 individuals who travel to Kansas City each year to join in can plan their calendar accordingly.”

Organizers have not ruled out the possibility of creating virtual piping and drumming competitions.

“We understand this is a disappointment for everyone involved with the annual Winter Storm weekend, which has been presented continuously since January 2002. However, our primary responsibility is the health and safety of the competitors, workshop attendees, faculty, sponsors, volunteers, and the thousands of supporters who have made our event the success that it is today.”

Since its beginning, Winter Storm has steadily increased in popularity and size. Last year the events were held for the first time over four days.

