2022 Winter Storm cancelled

The 2022 version of the annual Winter Storm competitions, workshops and performances in Kansas City, Missouri, have been cancelled, the second straight year that the event has been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Midwest Highland Arts Fund, the body that organizes Winter Storm, made the decision to pull the plug. The event had been scheduled for January 13-16, 2022, citing the uncertainties of international travel as a major reason.

Winter Storm was first held in 2002 and has grown to attract more than 1,000 participants, mostly from North America but also from other parts of the world. The success of the event has caught the attention of other organizations and associations, some hoping to replicate the formula.

The Midwest Highland Arts Fund has already pencilled in January 12-15, 2023 for the next Winter Storm, to be held again at the Kansas City Marriott Hotel on the Country Club Plaza as the host hotel.

The last time that Winter Storm was held, in 2020, the event had expanded to four day. In 2021, the organizers put together a video concert of piping and drumming to fill the void in a cancelled year.

Related

Winter Storm offers video finale concert alternative

March 27, 2021

Winter Storm 2021 cancelled

June 28, 2020

Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Elliott pile up major Winter Storm hardware

January 18, 2020