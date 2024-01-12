Winter Storm: Carlisle takes overall top piping prize; Bonar wins his first two Pro contests; Brown on top in snare drumming

Kansas City, Missouri –January 12, 2024 – The weather outside was frightful, but the solo piping and drumming inside at the annual Winter Storm competitions was delightful. Held at the Kansas City Marriott-Country Club Plaza Grand Ballroom, Andrew Carlisle of Pittsburgh, with fourth and sixth prizes, was the aggregate winner across the two Gold Medal events, the only piper to have a prize in each list.

Blair Brown won the Gold Medal snare drumming, after an MSR qualifying round that saw eight go through to an MSRHP&J final event.

The Gold Medal Piobaireachd prize went to Washington, DC’s Ben McClamrock, while Nick Hudson of Houston won the light music Gold Medal.

In his debut in the Professional grade, Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, gained both the Silver Medal Piobaireachd and the Silver Medal light music, kicking off what is sure to be a stellar career.

The full Friday of solo competitions is followed by a Saturday of workshops, culminating with a nighttime concert by instructors and prize winners.

Piping

Professional

United States Gold Medal Piobaireachd Championship

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Michael Rogers, Silver Spring, Maryland

3rd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

4th Andrew Carlisle

5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

6th Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Stuart Liddell, Bob Worrall

North American Gold Medal Ceol Beag Championship

1st Nick Hudson

2nd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

3rd Craig Muirhead, Glasgow

4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Eric Ouellette

6th Andrew Carlisle

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Roddy MacDonald, Matt MacIsaac

United States Silver Medal Piobaireachd Championship

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

3rd Joe Biggs, Lombard, Illinois

4th Jack Williamson

5th Avens Ridgeway, St. Joseph, Missouri

6th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh

Judges: Jori Chisholm, Andrew Douglas, Fred Morrison

North American Silver Medal Ceol Beag Championship

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Joseph Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan

3rd Katie Buckland, Ontario

4th Thomas Cangelosi, Arlington, Virgina

5th Joseph Stewart, Seattle

6th Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas

Judges: Terry Lee, Roddy MacLeod, Richard Parkes

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Forrest

2nd William Shropshire

3rd Abby Long

4th Malachi Johannsen

5th Joe Votta

6th Duncan Winters

Judges: Andrew Douglas, Stuart Liddell

Light Music

1st Will Shropshire

2nd Duncan Winters

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Abby Long

5th Brennan Foley

6th Joe Votta

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Richard Parkes

Grade 2

Piobaireachd Championship

1st Mihir Zambre

2nd Grace Barnes

3rd Michael Saxer

4th John Bertino

5th John Hughes

6th Colin Swett

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Jack Lee

Light Music

1st Ian Minnear

2nd Mihir Zambre

3rd Grace Barnes

4th Evan Jamieson

5th John Bertino

6th Agustin Arguelles

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Jack Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Pavlovic

2nd Andrew Zhao

3rd Michael Swan

4th Logan Gorsuch

5th Courtney Schnee

6th Alexander Kinkade

Judges: Terry Lee, Bob Worrall

Light Music

1st Alex Pavlovic

2nd Andrew Zhao

3rd Hunter Nichols

4th Alexander Kinkade

5th Olivia Boydstun

6th George Smith

Judges: Matt MacIsaac, Willie McCallum

Drumming

Snare

Professional

North American Gold Medal Snare Drumming Championship

1st Blair Brown

2nd Eli Fugate

3rd Robert B. Graham Jr.

4th Derek Cooper

5th Grant Maxwell

6th Graham Brown

Judges: Hugh Cameron, Stephen Creighton

Grade 1

1st Nicholas Bowden

2nd Rita DeNobriga

3rd Cameron MacDonald

4th Antonio Amram

5th Alexandrea Bieschke

6th Matt Biggs

Judges: Reid Maxwell, Jim Sim

Grade 2

1st Jonathan Giles

2nd Jessica Frye

3rd Eric Légère

4th Henry Bautz

Judges: Reid Maxwell, Jim Sim

Grade 3

1st Samuel Giles

2nd Kevin Dill

3rd Christian Hirschey

4th Elisha Jimenez

5th Chris Hugie

6th Tate Mauzy

Judges: Reid Maxwell, Jim Sim

Bass

Gold Medal Bass Drumming Championships

1st Danielle Cooper

2nd Reagan Jones

3rd Maddison Sprague

4th Alexander Kuldell

5th Allison North

6th Chris Ross

Judges: Andrew Elliott, Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett

Amateur

1st Lindsay MacGregor

2nd John Bertino

3rd Christina Duncan

4th Gale Walker

5th Mary Thrasher

6th Andrew Bautz

Judges: Andrew Elliott, Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett

Tenor

Gold Medal Tenor Drumming Championships

1st Sam Johnson

2nd Danielle Cooper

3rd Whitney Glenn

4th Kathryn Byzewski

Judges: Andrew Elliott, Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett

Amateur

1st Mitchell Olding

2nd Kathleen Lopez

3rd Kieran Underwood

4th Alexander Kuldell

5th Lindsay MacGregor

6th Carolin Stonier

Judges: Andrew Elliott, Christina Henry, Simon Hodgett