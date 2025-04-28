JMacHattie, AGandy win Pro Piob and MSR at 2025 Atlantic Canada Challenge

Summerside, Prince Edward Island—April 26, 2025—James MacHattie of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, and Alex Gandy from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, were the winners of the Professional Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively, at the 2025 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge held at the Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre at the College of Piping.

The Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association puts on the event.

Piobaireachd

Professional

1st James MacHattie, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Bruce Gandy, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

3rd Alex Gandy, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

MSR

1st Alex Gandy, “Mrs. MacDonald of Dunach,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

2nd Bruce Gandy, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “John Garroway”

3rd James MacHattie, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “Delvinside,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”

Judge: Andy Rogers

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb, “The Prince’s Salute”

2nd James Malcolm, “Lament for the Departure of King James”

3rd Conall Gibson, “The Desperate Battle”

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

MSR

1st James Malcolm

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Aiden MacNeil

Judge: Andy Rogers

Grade 2

Piobairecahd

1st Bill Saul

2nd Doug Hamilton

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

MSR

1st Bill Saul

2nd Mi MacInnes

3rd Angela McDonell

Judge: Andy Rogers

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Jay Hackney

2nd Josh Gregory

3rd Ian Kellock

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

MSR

1st Ian Kellock

2nd Jay Hackney

Judge: Andy Rogers

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Callum MacLaine

2nd Jeremy Keddy

3rd Kevin Tanner

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

March

1st Jeremy Keddy

2nd Kevin Tanner

3rd Andrew Lunn

Judge: Andy Rogers

Practice Chanter

1st Briar MacHattie

2nd Aurora Ford

Judge: Andy Rogers

