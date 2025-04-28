JMacHattie, AGandy win Pro Piob and MSR at 2025 Atlantic Canada Challenge
Summerside, Prince Edward Island—April 26, 2025—James MacHattie of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, and Alex Gandy from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, were the winners of the Professional Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively, at the 2025 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge held at the Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre at the College of Piping.
The Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association puts on the event.
Piobaireachd
Professional
1st James MacHattie, “Scarce of Fishing”
2nd Bruce Gandy, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”
3rd Alex Gandy, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
MSR
1st Alex Gandy, “Mrs. MacDonald of Dunach,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Alick C. MacGregor”
2nd Bruce Gandy, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “John Garroway”
3rd James MacHattie, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “Delvinside,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”
Judge: Andy Rogers
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb, “The Prince’s Salute”
2nd James Malcolm, “Lament for the Departure of King James”
3rd Conall Gibson, “The Desperate Battle”
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
MSR
1st James Malcolm
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Aiden MacNeil
Judge: Andy Rogers
Grade 2
Piobairecahd
1st Bill Saul
2nd Doug Hamilton
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
MSR
1st Bill Saul
2nd Mi MacInnes
3rd Angela McDonell
Judge: Andy Rogers
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Jay Hackney
2nd Josh Gregory
3rd Ian Kellock
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
MSR
1st Ian Kellock
2nd Jay Hackney
Judge: Andy Rogers
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Callum MacLaine
2nd Jeremy Keddy
3rd Kevin Tanner
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
March
1st Jeremy Keddy
2nd Kevin Tanner
3rd Andrew Lunn
Judge: Andy Rogers
Practice Chanter
1st Briar MacHattie
2nd Aurora Ford
Judge: Andy Rogers
