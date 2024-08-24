MacHattie, Donlon, McClamrock win at Lonach 2024

Bellabeg, Scotland – August 24, 2024 – The Lonach Highland Games date back to the 1820s, and this year’s event saw a preponderance of non-Scottish pipers competing and succeeding. James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Washington, DC’s Andrew Donlon, and Ben McClamrock, also of Washington, won the Piobaireachd, March, and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.

Piobaireachd

1st James McHattie, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Andrew Donlon, “Nameless – Hiharin odin hiharin dro”

3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany, “Cronan Padruig Seamus”

4th Ben McClamrock – ClanRanald’s Salute

5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

6th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The King’s Taxes”

Judges: Jack Taylor, Duncan Watson

2/4 March

1st Andrew Donlon

2nd Ben McClamrock

3rd Bruce Gandy

4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

5th John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

6th Anna Kummerlöw

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Andrew Donlon

4th Brodie Watson-Massey

5th Dan Lyden

6th John MacDonald

Judge: Lewis Barclay