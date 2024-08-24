MacHattie, Donlon, McClamrock win at Lonach 2024
Bellabeg, Scotland – August 24, 2024 – The Lonach Highland Games date back to the 1820s, and this year’s event saw a preponderance of non-Scottish pipers competing and succeeding. James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Washington, DC’s Andrew Donlon, and Ben McClamrock, also of Washington, won the Piobaireachd, March, and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.
Piobaireachd
1st James McHattie, “Scarce of Fishing”
2nd Andrew Donlon, “Nameless – Hiharin odin hiharin dro”
3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany, “Cronan Padruig Seamus”
4th Ben McClamrock – ClanRanald’s Salute
5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
6th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The King’s Taxes”
Judges: Jack Taylor, Duncan Watson
2/4 March
1st Andrew Donlon
2nd Ben McClamrock
3rd Bruce Gandy
4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
5th John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
6th Anna Kummerlöw
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben McClamrock
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Andrew Donlon
4th Brodie Watson-Massey
5th Dan Lyden
6th John MacDonald
Judge: Lewis Barclay
NO COMMENTS YET