Magnus Stone overall 2025 Lochnell Intermediate Solo Piping champion

Benderloch, Scotland – October 11, 2025 – Winning the Piobaireachd and placing fourth in the MSR was enough to make Magnus Stone of Natick, Massachusetts, the overall champion at the 2025 2025 Lochnell Intermediate Solo Piping Competition, an event held at the 16th-century Lochnell Castle, on Ardmucknish Bay.

The event is an annual invitational competition for professional solo pipers younger than 22, organized by the Argyllshire Gathering Trust. It comprises Piobaireachd and MSR events. Pipers had to submit four piobaireachds and four of each tune type for the MSR. The judges chose which tunes contestants had to play the night before.

Two-thousand-twenty-five Northern Meeting Gold Medallist Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was the overall champion in 2023 and 2024.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial Trophy)

1st Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”

2nd Kyle Cameron, Tobermory, Scotland, “MacNeil of Barra’s March”

3rd Eala Niamh McIlhinney, Clydebank, Scotland, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”

4th Bobby Allen, Glasgow, “Glengarry’s March”

Judges: Jamie Forrester, Robert Wallace, John Wilson

MSR (William McCallum Sr. Memorial Trophy)

1st Douglas Baird, Torphichen, Scotland

2nd Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland

3rd Bobby Allen

4th Magnus Stone

Judges: Jamie Forrester, Robert Wallace, John Wilson

Calum Dunbar and Chris McCartan also competed.