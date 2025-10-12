Results
October 12, 2025

Magnus Stone overall 2025 Lochnell Intermediate Solo Piping champion

Benderloch, Scotland – October 11, 2025 – Winning the Piobaireachd and placing fourth in the MSR was enough to make Magnus Stone of Natick, Massachusetts, the overall champion at the 2025 2025 Lochnell Intermediate Solo Piping Competition, an event held at the 16th-century Lochnell Castle, on Ardmucknish Bay.

The event is an annual invitational competition for professional solo pipers younger than 22, organized by the Argyllshire Gathering Trust. It comprises Piobaireachd and MSR events. Pipers had to submit four piobaireachds and four of each tune type for the MSR. The judges chose which tunes contestants had to play the night before.

Two-thousand-twenty-five Northern Meeting Gold Medallist Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was the overall champion in 2023 and 2024.

2025 Lochnell Invitational prizewinners. L_R: Kyle Cameron, Andrew Pattison, overall winner Magnus Stone, Douglas Baird, Eala Niamh McIlhinney, and Bobby Allen.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial Trophy)
1st Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”
2nd Kyle Cameron, Tobermory, Scotland, “MacNeil of Barra’s March”
3rd Eala Niamh McIlhinney, Clydebank, Scotland, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”
4th Bobby Allen, Glasgow, “Glengarry’s March”
Judges: Jamie Forrester, Robert Wallace, John Wilson

MSR (William McCallum Sr. Memorial Trophy)
1st Douglas Baird, Torphichen, Scotland
2nd Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland
3rd Bobby Allen
4th Magnus Stone
Judges: Jamie Forrester, Robert Wallace, John Wilson

Calum Dunbar and Chris McCartan also competed.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Subscribers
October 08, 2025
John Cairns reviews Kyle Warren’s “Play” and “The Eagles Pipers’ Members’ Book” – two very different but equally excellent collections
News
October 07, 2025
The 10 pipers are confirmed for 2025 Glenfiddich Solo Championship
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?