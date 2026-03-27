Features
March 27, 2026

Make your best offer! A trove of 139 archived CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes could be yours!

Over the years, pipes|drums has amassed a lot of merchandise sent to us by record companies, artists, associations, competitions, filmmakers, and all manner of folks who have made commercial recordings.

They take up a lot of space, which we’re trying to economize. We’ve digitized everything we want, so we thought one of you who has a love of piping and drumming and a penchant for collecting and loves a great deal, would like to place a bid on THE ENTIRE LOT of 127 compact discs, eight cassette tapes, and two DVDs.

Just a small sample of the 139 commercial recordings that could be yours!

Because we did not pay for these products, 100% of the proceeds will be plowed back into the upkeep of nonprofit pipes|drums.

Offers for all 139 items in a single lot start at CAD$300 (GBP£163 / USD$216). Shipping is additional and will be calculated based on your location and how you want the items dispatched. Duties and customs charges, if any, are your responsibility, too.

Many, if not most, of these products are rare collector’s items. No disrespect to any artists; it’s just not realistic that we’ll ever play them in these formats.

The whole lot will be available to the first reader to respond with a commitment to purchase.

Again: the hale loat.

We will not be selling any items individually or in groups.

So we invite you to make your best offer of CAD$300 or more. Deadline for offers is Monday, March 30, 2026.

  Please click here to email us with your CAD$300+ bid to purchase everything. [editor(at)pipesdrums.com] 

Here’s a list of the compact discs, DVDs and cassette tapes in this first sale. (Please note that all recorded media is in fine condition.)

Compact Discs

ArtistTitlePackaging condition
1st Btn Black WatchThe Ladies From HellPromo copy
1st Btn King’s Own Scottish BorderersBlue Bonnets O’er the BorderMint in shrink wrap
78th Fraser HighlandersThe Immigrant’s SuiteVery good
Alasdair GilliesPipers of DistinctionExcellent
Alasdair GilliesLoch BroomExcellent
Allan MacDonald, WalkerPiping Centre Recital Series Vol 2Excellent
Andrew DouglasExpressionExcellent
Andrew WrightCanntaireachd & Piobaireachd Vol 1Unopened shrink wrap
Andrew WrightCanntaireachd & Piobaireachd Vol 1Excellent
Angus MacCollA Tradition of ExcellenceExcellent (“sample” written on front)
Australia HighlandersWithout FearExcellent
Bad HaggisBad HaggisExcellent
Bad HaggisArkExcellent
Bill IvingstonePiobaireachd Diary Vol 2Mint in shrink wrap
Bill LameyFull CircleExcellent
Bill LivingsoneWorld’s Greatest Pipers Vol. 9Excellent
Bill LivingstoneNorthern ManExcellent (cardboard package)
Bill LivingstoneA Piobaireachd Diary – Vol 3Mint in shrink wrap
Bill LivingstoneA Piobaireachd Diary – Vol 4Mint in shrink wrap
Bill LivingstoneA Piobarieach Diart Vol 1Excellent
Bodénès Hamon & InvitésDaou Don DansUnopened shrink wrap
Boghall & BathgateInspired in BelfastExcellent
Brown & NicolMasters of Piobaireachd Vol 8Excellent
Bruce GandyMy Father’s SonVery good
BurachDeeperPromo copy
Colin MacLellanWorld’s Greatest Pipers Vol. 11Excellent
College of Piping SummersideAt Long LastExcellent
DaimhCrossing PointPromo copy
Donald MacPhersonPlays Ceol Beag – the Light MusicExcellent
Duncan, MacLeodPiping Centre Recital Series 1997 – Vol 4Excellent
Dysart & DundonaldPipe Bands of DistinctionExcellent
Dysart & DundonaldPipe-Major’s ChoiceExcellent
Eric BogleEndangered SpeciesPromo copy
Field Marshal MontgomeryImpactExcellent (cardboard package)
Field Marshal MontgomeryRE:CHARGEDExcellent
Field Marshal MontgomeryUnpluggedExcellent
Gary WestThe Islay BallPromo copy
Gavin StoddartPipers of DistinctionExcellent
George MossScottish Trad PibrochExcellent promo copy
George MossScottish Trad PibrochExcellent promo copy
Gillies, StoddartPiping Centre Recital Series 1997 – Vol 3Excellent
Godon DuncanJust for GordonExcellent promo copy
Iain MacInnesTrystExcellent
Iron BrewAre You My Sister?Excellent
Jack LeeWorlds Greatest Pipers Vol 15Excellent
Jakez PincetSolo Piping Art / Art du Solo de CornemeuseUnopened shrink wrap
James McGilllivrayWorld’s Greatest Pipers Vol 10Excellent
Jimmy Young of RuaPipeworksPromo copy
John BottomlyRaritiesExcellent
John D. Burgess, Donald MacPhersonPiping Centre Recital Series Vol 2Mint in shrink wrap
John D. Burgess, Donald MacPhersonPiping Centre Recital Series Vol 2Excellent
John McDermottBuy Victory BondsExcellent
John McLean AllanStand EasyExcellent
John McLean AllanFamily FavouritesExcellent
John McLean AllanTaintedExcellent
John MulhearnThe Extraordinary Little CoughExcellent
Kintyre Schools Pipe BandMaking the GradeVery good
Brian Lamond, Richard ParkesPiping Centre Recital Series Vol 1Excellent
Jack Lee, Alasdair GilliesPiping Centre Recital Series 1996Excellent
MacTalla MorThe New ColossusExcellent
MacumbaBruhuhahoPromo copy
Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band12,000 MilesVery good
Manawatu Scottish Pipe BandThe CallingPromo copy
Manawatu Scottish Pipe BandThe CallingExcellent
Mesa Caledonia Pipe BandFor Spacious SkiesExcellent
Michael CusackPipers of DistinctionExcellent
Michael GreyUnqualified FavouritesExcellent
Michael GreyShambolica!Mint in shrink wrap
Michael GreyShambolica!Mint in shrink wrap
Michael GreyShimla HumExcellent
Michael GreyLeap and RockVery good
Natalie MacMasterNatalie MacMaster LiveOkay, missing liner notes
Natalie MacMasterMy Roots Are ShowingExcellent
Orain FloraidhSongs of Flora MacNeillExcellent
Patrick MolardCinq PlanetesExcellent
Patrick Molard, Alain GentyTo The BobsExcellent
Peel Regional Police Pipe BandPRPExcellent
Peel Regional Police Pipe BandWalking the BeatExcellent
PM Angus MacDonaldWorld’s Greatest Pipers Vol 1Excellent
Rob CrabtreeThe Piper’s JourneyExcellent
Ross MunroTwisted TraditionPromo copy
Scott LongIn and Out the HarbourExcellent
ScottishPowerCathcartPromo copy
Shotts & DykeheadThe Legendary Shotts & DykeheadExcellent
Shotts & DykeheadPipe-Major’s ChoiceExcellent
Simon Fraser UniversityThe Silver Anniversary TributeExcellent
Simon Fraser UniversityLive at Carnegie HallExcellent
Simon Fraser UniversityOn Home GroundExcellent
Scantily PlaidJust Checking InExcellent
St Andrew’s College OntarioQuit Ye Like MenExcellent
St. Thomas Episcopal SchoolDedicationExcellent
St. Thomas Episcopal SchoolImpressionsExcellent
Strathclyde Police Pipe BandChampion of Champions – Champions of the WorldVery good
Stuart CassellsBlown AwayExcellent
The RoguesOff KilterExcellent
Toronto Police Pipe BandLive at the El MocamboVery good
Vancouver Police Pipe Band90 Years on the BeatExcellent
Various solo pipersMasters of Scottish Arts – Westering HomeMint in shrink wrap
Various solo pipersMasters of Scottish Arts – Vol 2 – 1994Excellent
Various solo pipersFar, Far from YpresExcellent
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2005Mint in shrink wrap
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2005Excellent
Various solo pipersDonald MacLeod Memorial 2000Promo copy
Various solo pipersDan Reid Memorial 1998Excellent
Various solo pipersThe Piper & the MakerPromo copy
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2007Excellent
Various solo pipersFirst class – Plockton High SchoolExcellent
Various solo pipersA Concert of Piobaireachd from the 1999 Edinburgh FestivalPromo copy
Various solo pipersHarps, Pipes & FiddlesExcellent
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2008Mint in shrink wrap
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2007Mint in shrink wrap
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2006Excellent
Various solo pipersWinter Storm 2004Excellent
Various solo pipersClassic Ballads of Britain & Ireland – Vol 1Excellent (double album)
Various solo pipersClassic Ballads of Britain & Ireland – Vol 2Excellent (double album)
Various solo pipersMasters of Scottish Arts Vol 2 20024Mint in shrink wrap
Various solo pipersRoyal Scottish Pipers Society Recital 2003Excellent
Various solo pipersThe Last PiperExcellent
Various solo pipersAn Evening of ChampionsExcellent
Various solo pipersLive at the Lord Todd 2004Excellent
Various solo pipersThird Grand Concert of PipingExcellent
Victoria Police Pipe BandMasterblastersExcellent
Western Australia PoliceWAPOL Live @ MPACExcellent
Wicked TinkersWicked TinkersExcellent
Wicked TinkersHammeredExcellent
William BoyleBagpipe VirtuosoExcellent
Willie KennedyCape Breton ViolinExcellent

DVDs

ArtistTitlePackaging condition
MacColl, MacLeod, Lee, WalkerLord Todd Piping Recital Challenge 2007Very good
Spirit of Scotland Pipe BandOn the DayPromo copy signed by director John McDonald

Cassettes

ArtistTitlePackaging condition
78th Fraser HighlandersLive In IrelandVery good
Field Marshal MontgomeryDebutVery good
Gandy, MacAulay, Livingstone, etc.1989 Livingstone Memorial Solo ContestMint in shrink wrap
Gandy, MacAulay, Livingstone, etc.1989 Livingstone Memorial Solo ContestExcellent
Lee, MacLeod, Walker, GilliesDan Reid Memorial 1992Very good
MacLeod, Livingstone, LeeDan Reid Memorial 1993Excellent
McCallum, Livingstone, MacLeodDan Reid Memorial 1995Mint in shrink wrap
McCallum, Livingstone, MacLeodDan Reid Memorial 1995Excellent
Stay tuned for more big sales of piping and drumming items, coming soon!

 

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