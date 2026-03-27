Make your best offer! A trove of 139 archived CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes could be yours!
Over the years, pipes|drums has amassed a lot of merchandise sent to us by record companies, artists, associations, competitions, filmmakers, and all manner of folks who have made commercial recordings.
They take up a lot of space, which we’re trying to economize. We’ve digitized everything we want, so we thought one of you who has a love of piping and drumming and a penchant for collecting and loves a great deal, would like to place a bid on THE ENTIRE LOT of 127 compact discs, eight cassette tapes, and two DVDs.
Because we did not pay for these products, 100% of the proceeds will be plowed back into the upkeep of nonprofit pipes|drums.
Offers for all 139 items in a single lot start at CAD$300 (GBP£163 / USD$216). Shipping is additional and will be calculated based on your location and how you want the items dispatched. Duties and customs charges, if any, are your responsibility, too.
Many, if not most, of these products are rare collector’s items. No disrespect to any artists; it’s just not realistic that we’ll ever play them in these formats.
The whole lot will be available to the first reader to respond with a commitment to purchase.
Again: the hale loat.
We will not be selling any items individually or in groups.
So we invite you to make your best offer of CAD$300 or more. Deadline for offers is Monday, March 30, 2026.
Please click here to email us with your CAD$300+ bid to purchase everything. [editor(at)pipesdrums.com]
Here’s a list of the compact discs, DVDs and cassette tapes in this first sale. (Please note that all recorded media is in fine condition.)
Compact Discs
|Artist
|Title
|Packaging condition
|1st Btn Black Watch
|The Ladies From Hell
|Promo copy
|1st Btn King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|Blue Bonnets O’er the Border
|Mint in shrink wrap
|78th Fraser Highlanders
|The Immigrant’s Suite
|Very good
|Alasdair Gillies
|Pipers of Distinction
|Excellent
|Alasdair Gillies
|Loch Broom
|Excellent
|Allan MacDonald, Walker
|Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 2
|Excellent
|Andrew Douglas
|Expression
|Excellent
|Andrew Wright
|Canntaireachd & Piobaireachd Vol 1
|Unopened shrink wrap
|Andrew Wright
|Canntaireachd & Piobaireachd Vol 1
|Excellent
|Angus MacColl
|A Tradition of Excellence
|Excellent (“sample” written on front)
|Australia Highlanders
|Without Fear
|Excellent
|Bad Haggis
|Bad Haggis
|Excellent
|Bad Haggis
|Ark
|Excellent
|Bill Ivingstone
|Piobaireachd Diary Vol 2
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Bill Lamey
|Full Circle
|Excellent
|Bill Livingsone
|World’s Greatest Pipers Vol. 9
|Excellent
|Bill Livingstone
|Northern Man
|Excellent (cardboard package)
|Bill Livingstone
|A Piobaireachd Diary – Vol 3
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Bill Livingstone
|A Piobaireachd Diary – Vol 4
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Bill Livingstone
|A Piobarieach Diart Vol 1
|Excellent
|Bodénès Hamon & Invités
|Daou Don Dans
|Unopened shrink wrap
|Boghall & Bathgate
|Inspired in Belfast
|Excellent
|Brown & Nicol
|Masters of Piobaireachd Vol 8
|Excellent
|Bruce Gandy
|My Father’s Son
|Very good
|Burach
|Deeper
|Promo copy
|Colin MacLellan
|World’s Greatest Pipers Vol. 11
|Excellent
|College of Piping Summerside
|At Long Last
|Excellent
|Daimh
|Crossing Point
|Promo copy
|Donald MacPherson
|Plays Ceol Beag – the Light Music
|Excellent
|Duncan, MacLeod
|Piping Centre Recital Series 1997 – Vol 4
|Excellent
|Dysart & Dundonald
|Pipe Bands of Distinction
|Excellent
|Dysart & Dundonald
|Pipe-Major’s Choice
|Excellent
|Eric Bogle
|Endangered Species
|Promo copy
|Field Marshal Montgomery
|Impact
|Excellent (cardboard package)
|Field Marshal Montgomery
|RE:CHARGED
|Excellent
|Field Marshal Montgomery
|Unplugged
|Excellent
|Gary West
|The Islay Ball
|Promo copy
|Gavin Stoddart
|Pipers of Distinction
|Excellent
|George Moss
|Scottish Trad Pibroch
|Excellent promo copy
|George Moss
|Scottish Trad Pibroch
|Excellent promo copy
|Gillies, Stoddart
|Piping Centre Recital Series 1997 – Vol 3
|Excellent
|Godon Duncan
|Just for Gordon
|Excellent promo copy
|Iain MacInnes
|Tryst
|Excellent
|Iron Brew
|Are You My Sister?
|Excellent
|Jack Lee
|Worlds Greatest Pipers Vol 15
|Excellent
|Jakez Pincet
|Solo Piping Art / Art du Solo de Cornemeuse
|Unopened shrink wrap
|James McGilllivray
|World’s Greatest Pipers Vol 10
|Excellent
|Jimmy Young of Rua
|Pipeworks
|Promo copy
|John Bottomly
|Rarities
|Excellent
|John D. Burgess, Donald MacPherson
|Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 2
|Mint in shrink wrap
|John D. Burgess, Donald MacPherson
|Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 2
|Excellent
|John McDermott
|Buy Victory Bonds
|Excellent
|John McLean Allan
|Stand Easy
|Excellent
|John McLean Allan
|Family Favourites
|Excellent
|John McLean Allan
|Tainted
|Excellent
|John Mulhearn
|The Extraordinary Little Cough
|Excellent
|Kintyre Schools Pipe Band
|Making the Grade
|Very good
|Brian Lamond, Richard Parkes
|Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 1
|Excellent
|Jack Lee, Alasdair Gillies
|Piping Centre Recital Series 1996
|Excellent
|MacTalla Mor
|The New Colossus
|Excellent
|Macumba
|Bruhuhaho
|Promo copy
|Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band
|12,000 Miles
|Very good
|Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band
|The Calling
|Promo copy
|Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band
|The Calling
|Excellent
|Mesa Caledonia Pipe Band
|For Spacious Skies
|Excellent
|Michael Cusack
|Pipers of Distinction
|Excellent
|Michael Grey
|Unqualified Favourites
|Excellent
|Michael Grey
|Shambolica!
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Michael Grey
|Shambolica!
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Michael Grey
|Shimla Hum
|Excellent
|Michael Grey
|Leap and Rock
|Very good
|Natalie MacMaster
|Natalie MacMaster Live
|Okay, missing liner notes
|Natalie MacMaster
|My Roots Are Showing
|Excellent
|Orain Floraidh
|Songs of Flora MacNeill
|Excellent
|Patrick Molard
|Cinq Planetes
|Excellent
|Patrick Molard, Alain Genty
|To The Bobs
|Excellent
|Peel Regional Police Pipe Band
|PRP
|Excellent
|Peel Regional Police Pipe Band
|Walking the Beat
|Excellent
|PM Angus MacDonald
|World’s Greatest Pipers Vol 1
|Excellent
|Rob Crabtree
|The Piper’s Journey
|Excellent
|Ross Munro
|Twisted Tradition
|Promo copy
|Scott Long
|In and Out the Harbour
|Excellent
|ScottishPower
|Cathcart
|Promo copy
|Shotts & Dykehead
|The Legendary Shotts & Dykehead
|Excellent
|Shotts & Dykehead
|Pipe-Major’s Choice
|Excellent
|Simon Fraser University
|The Silver Anniversary Tribute
|Excellent
|Simon Fraser University
|Live at Carnegie Hall
|Excellent
|Simon Fraser University
|On Home Ground
|Excellent
|Scantily Plaid
|Just Checking In
|Excellent
|St Andrew’s College Ontario
|Quit Ye Like Men
|Excellent
|St. Thomas Episcopal School
|Dedication
|Excellent
|St. Thomas Episcopal School
|Impressions
|Excellent
|Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
|Champion of Champions – Champions of the World
|Very good
|Stuart Cassells
|Blown Away
|Excellent
|The Rogues
|Off Kilter
|Excellent
|Toronto Police Pipe Band
|Live at the El Mocambo
|Very good
|Vancouver Police Pipe Band
|90 Years on the Beat
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Masters of Scottish Arts – Westering Home
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Various solo pipers
|Masters of Scottish Arts – Vol 2 – 1994
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Far, Far from Ypres
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2005
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2005
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Donald MacLeod Memorial 2000
|Promo copy
|Various solo pipers
|Dan Reid Memorial 1998
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|The Piper & the Maker
|Promo copy
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2007
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|First class – Plockton High School
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|A Concert of Piobaireachd from the 1999 Edinburgh Festival
|Promo copy
|Various solo pipers
|Harps, Pipes & Fiddles
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2008
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2007
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2006
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Winter Storm 2004
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Classic Ballads of Britain & Ireland – Vol 1
|Excellent (double album)
|Various solo pipers
|Classic Ballads of Britain & Ireland – Vol 2
|Excellent (double album)
|Various solo pipers
|Masters of Scottish Arts Vol 2 20024
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Various solo pipers
|Royal Scottish Pipers Society Recital 2003
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|The Last Piper
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|An Evening of Champions
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Live at the Lord Todd 2004
|Excellent
|Various solo pipers
|Third Grand Concert of Piping
|Excellent
|Victoria Police Pipe Band
|Masterblasters
|Excellent
|Western Australia Police
|WAPOL Live @ MPAC
|Excellent
|Wicked Tinkers
|Wicked Tinkers
|Excellent
|Wicked Tinkers
|Hammered
|Excellent
|William Boyle
|Bagpipe Virtuoso
|Excellent
|Willie Kennedy
|Cape Breton Violin
|Excellent
DVDs
|Artist
|Title
|Packaging condition
|MacColl, MacLeod, Lee, Walker
|Lord Todd Piping Recital Challenge 2007
|Very good
|Spirit of Scotland Pipe Band
|On the Day
|Promo copy signed by director John McDonald
Cassettes
|Artist
|Title
|Packaging condition
|78th Fraser Highlanders
|Live In Ireland
|Very good
|Field Marshal Montgomery
|Debut
|Very good
|Gandy, MacAulay, Livingstone, etc.
|1989 Livingstone Memorial Solo Contest
|Mint in shrink wrap
|Gandy, MacAulay, Livingstone, etc.
|1989 Livingstone Memorial Solo Contest
|Excellent
|Lee, MacLeod, Walker, Gillies
|Dan Reid Memorial 1992
|Very good
|MacLeod, Livingstone, Lee
|Dan Reid Memorial 1993
|Excellent
|McCallum, Livingstone, MacLeod
|Dan Reid Memorial 1995
|Mint in shrink wrap
|McCallum, Livingstone, MacLeod
|Dan Reid Memorial 1995
|Excellent
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