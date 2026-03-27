Make your best offer! A trove of 139 archived CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes could be yours!

Over the years, pipes|drums has amassed a lot of merchandise sent to us by record companies, artists, associations, competitions, filmmakers, and all manner of folks who have made commercial recordings.

They take up a lot of space, which we’re trying to economize. We’ve digitized everything we want, so we thought one of you who has a love of piping and drumming and a penchant for collecting and loves a great deal, would like to place a bid on THE ENTIRE LOT of 127 compact discs, eight cassette tapes, and two DVDs.

Because we did not pay for these products, 100% of the proceeds will be plowed back into the upkeep of nonprofit pipes|drums.

Offers for all 139 items in a single lot start at CAD$300 (GBP£163 / USD$216). Shipping is additional and will be calculated based on your location and how you want the items dispatched. Duties and customs charges, if any, are your responsibility, too.

Many, if not most, of these products are rare collector’s items. No disrespect to any artists; it’s just not realistic that we’ll ever play them in these formats.

The whole lot will be available to the first reader to respond with a commitment to purchase.

Again: the hale loat.

We will not be selling any items individually or in groups.

So we invite you to make your best offer of CAD$300 or more. Deadline for offers is Monday, March 30, 2026.

Here’s a list of the compact discs, DVDs and cassette tapes in this first sale. (Please note that all recorded media is in fine condition.)

Compact Discs Artist Title Packaging condition 1st Btn Black Watch The Ladies From Hell Promo copy 1st Btn King’s Own Scottish Borderers Blue Bonnets O’er the Border Mint in shrink wrap 78th Fraser Highlanders The Immigrant’s Suite Very good Alasdair Gillies Pipers of Distinction Excellent Alasdair Gillies Loch Broom Excellent Allan MacDonald, Walker Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 2 Excellent Andrew Douglas Expression Excellent Andrew Wright Canntaireachd & Piobaireachd Vol 1 Unopened shrink wrap Andrew Wright Canntaireachd & Piobaireachd Vol 1 Excellent Angus MacColl A Tradition of Excellence Excellent (“sample” written on front) Australia Highlanders Without Fear Excellent Bad Haggis Bad Haggis Excellent Bad Haggis Ark Excellent Bill Ivingstone Piobaireachd Diary Vol 2 Mint in shrink wrap Bill Lamey Full Circle Excellent Bill Livingsone World’s Greatest Pipers Vol. 9 Excellent Bill Livingstone Northern Man Excellent (cardboard package) Bill Livingstone A Piobaireachd Diary – Vol 3 Mint in shrink wrap Bill Livingstone A Piobaireachd Diary – Vol 4 Mint in shrink wrap Bill Livingstone A Piobarieach Diart Vol 1 Excellent Bodénès Hamon & Invités Daou Don Dans Unopened shrink wrap Boghall & Bathgate Inspired in Belfast Excellent Brown & Nicol Masters of Piobaireachd Vol 8 Excellent Bruce Gandy My Father’s Son Very good Burach Deeper Promo copy Colin MacLellan World’s Greatest Pipers Vol. 11 Excellent College of Piping Summerside At Long Last Excellent Daimh Crossing Point Promo copy Donald MacPherson Plays Ceol Beag – the Light Music Excellent Duncan, MacLeod Piping Centre Recital Series 1997 – Vol 4 Excellent Dysart & Dundonald Pipe Bands of Distinction Excellent Dysart & Dundonald Pipe-Major’s Choice Excellent Eric Bogle Endangered Species Promo copy Field Marshal Montgomery Impact Excellent (cardboard package) Field Marshal Montgomery RE:CHARGED Excellent Field Marshal Montgomery Unplugged Excellent Gary West The Islay Ball Promo copy Gavin Stoddart Pipers of Distinction Excellent George Moss Scottish Trad Pibroch Excellent promo copy George Moss Scottish Trad Pibroch Excellent promo copy Gillies, Stoddart Piping Centre Recital Series 1997 – Vol 3 Excellent Godon Duncan Just for Gordon Excellent promo copy Iain MacInnes Tryst Excellent Iron Brew Are You My Sister? Excellent Jack Lee Worlds Greatest Pipers Vol 15 Excellent Jakez Pincet Solo Piping Art / Art du Solo de Cornemeuse Unopened shrink wrap James McGilllivray World’s Greatest Pipers Vol 10 Excellent Jimmy Young of Rua Pipeworks Promo copy John Bottomly Rarities Excellent John D. Burgess, Donald MacPherson Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 2 Mint in shrink wrap John D. Burgess, Donald MacPherson Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 2 Excellent John McDermott Buy Victory Bonds Excellent John McLean Allan Stand Easy Excellent John McLean Allan Family Favourites Excellent John McLean Allan Tainted Excellent John Mulhearn The Extraordinary Little Cough Excellent Kintyre Schools Pipe Band Making the Grade Very good Brian Lamond, Richard Parkes Piping Centre Recital Series Vol 1 Excellent Jack Lee, Alasdair Gillies Piping Centre Recital Series 1996 Excellent MacTalla Mor The New Colossus Excellent Macumba Bruhuhaho Promo copy Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band 12,000 Miles Very good Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band The Calling Promo copy Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band The Calling Excellent Mesa Caledonia Pipe Band For Spacious Skies Excellent Michael Cusack Pipers of Distinction Excellent Michael Grey Unqualified Favourites Excellent Michael Grey Shambolica! Mint in shrink wrap Michael Grey Shambolica! Mint in shrink wrap Michael Grey Shimla Hum Excellent Michael Grey Leap and Rock Very good Natalie MacMaster Natalie MacMaster Live Okay, missing liner notes Natalie MacMaster My Roots Are Showing Excellent Orain Floraidh Songs of Flora MacNeill Excellent Patrick Molard Cinq Planetes Excellent Patrick Molard, Alain Genty To The Bobs Excellent Peel Regional Police Pipe Band PRP Excellent Peel Regional Police Pipe Band Walking the Beat Excellent PM Angus MacDonald World’s Greatest Pipers Vol 1 Excellent Rob Crabtree The Piper’s Journey Excellent Ross Munro Twisted Tradition Promo copy Scott Long In and Out the Harbour Excellent ScottishPower Cathcart Promo copy Shotts & Dykehead The Legendary Shotts & Dykehead Excellent Shotts & Dykehead Pipe-Major’s Choice Excellent Simon Fraser University The Silver Anniversary Tribute Excellent Simon Fraser University Live at Carnegie Hall Excellent Simon Fraser University On Home Ground Excellent Scantily Plaid Just Checking In Excellent St Andrew’s College Ontario Quit Ye Like Men Excellent St. Thomas Episcopal School Dedication Excellent St. Thomas Episcopal School Impressions Excellent Strathclyde Police Pipe Band Champion of Champions – Champions of the World Very good Stuart Cassells Blown Away Excellent The Rogues Off Kilter Excellent Toronto Police Pipe Band Live at the El Mocambo Very good Vancouver Police Pipe Band 90 Years on the Beat Excellent Various solo pipers Masters of Scottish Arts – Westering Home Mint in shrink wrap Various solo pipers Masters of Scottish Arts – Vol 2 – 1994 Excellent Various solo pipers Far, Far from Ypres Excellent Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2005 Mint in shrink wrap Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2005 Excellent Various solo pipers Donald MacLeod Memorial 2000 Promo copy Various solo pipers Dan Reid Memorial 1998 Excellent Various solo pipers The Piper & the Maker Promo copy Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2007 Excellent Various solo pipers First class – Plockton High School Excellent Various solo pipers A Concert of Piobaireachd from the 1999 Edinburgh Festival Promo copy Various solo pipers Harps, Pipes & Fiddles Excellent Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2008 Mint in shrink wrap Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2007 Mint in shrink wrap Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2006 Excellent Various solo pipers Winter Storm 2004 Excellent Various solo pipers Classic Ballads of Britain & Ireland – Vol 1 Excellent (double album) Various solo pipers Classic Ballads of Britain & Ireland – Vol 2 Excellent (double album) Various solo pipers Masters of Scottish Arts Vol 2 20024 Mint in shrink wrap Various solo pipers Royal Scottish Pipers Society Recital 2003 Excellent Various solo pipers The Last Piper Excellent Various solo pipers An Evening of Champions Excellent Various solo pipers Live at the Lord Todd 2004 Excellent Various solo pipers Third Grand Concert of Piping Excellent Victoria Police Pipe Band Masterblasters Excellent Western Australia Police WAPOL Live @ MPAC Excellent Wicked Tinkers Wicked Tinkers Excellent Wicked Tinkers Hammered Excellent William Boyle Bagpipe Virtuoso Excellent Willie Kennedy Cape Breton Violin Excellent DVDs Artist Title Packaging condition MacColl, MacLeod, Lee, Walker Lord Todd Piping Recital Challenge 2007 Very good Spirit of Scotland Pipe Band On the Day Promo copy signed by director John McDonald Cassettes Artist Title Packaging condition 78th Fraser Highlanders Live In Ireland Very good Field Marshal Montgomery Debut Very good Gandy, MacAulay, Livingstone, etc. 1989 Livingstone Memorial Solo Contest Mint in shrink wrap Gandy, MacAulay, Livingstone, etc. 1989 Livingstone Memorial Solo Contest Excellent Lee, MacLeod, Walker, Gillies Dan Reid Memorial 1992 Very good MacLeod, Livingstone, Lee Dan Reid Memorial 1993 Excellent McCallum, Livingstone, MacLeod Dan Reid Memorial 1995 Mint in shrink wrap McCallum, Livingstone, MacLeod Dan Reid Memorial 1995 Excellent

Stay tuned for more big sales of piping and drumming items, coming soon!