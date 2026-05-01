Boghall to debut new medley, reprise Cabar Fèidh concert in Aberdeen May 2nd

2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia are set to perform on Saturday, May 2nd, in Aberdeen, an annual pre-season event presented by the Bucksburn & District Pipe Band organization.

The concert will be held at the Aberdeen Music Hall, starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced at £27.50 and are available through Aberdeen Performing Arts. Strong demand is expected for the event, which has established itself as a regular fixture on the north-east Scotland piping calendar.

The band will reprise much of its sold-out Cabar Fèidh Pre-Worlds concert of 2024, which was released as a well-reviewed DVD and digital download in 2025. The concert proved to be one of the last performances under Pipe-Major Ross Harvey, Calum Watson taking over the role in the fall of 2025 alongside Kerr McQuillan, who took the leading-drummer job only the year before.

“We’re really looking forward to performing in Aberdeen,” Watson said. “Preparations for this concert and the season ahead have been going extremely well, and we can’t wait to get going. We’re especially excited to play some of our key sets from the Cabar Fèidh concert alongside our brand new 2026 medley.”

For Bucksburn & District, the event continues a long-running effort to bring leading pipe bands to the region. The concert also serves as a focal point for the local piping and drumming community, drawing audiences from across Scotland in the lead-up to the competition season.

With the World Pipe Band Championships still several months away, the May 2 performance offers an early-season opportunity for audiences to hear one of the Grade 1 field’s most established ensembles in a concert setting.

Tickets remain available, though the event is expected to sell out.