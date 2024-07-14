A bevy of goodies in store for those who contribute to Boghall crowdfunding recording campaign

The days of top pipe bands having recording labels make commercial albums are well and truly over, so 2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia are reaching out to piping and drumming enthusiasts to help underwrite a live recording of the band’s “Cabar Fèidh” Pre-Worlds Concert on August 14th at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

The crowdfunding campaign allows fans to pledge their financial support with as much or as little as they wish, and in return, the band has lined up some creative thank-you gifts:

Digital Album Download ($15) : Enjoy the full digital version of the concert, capturing every note and moment of the evening.

: Enjoy the full digital version of the concert, capturing every note and moment of the evening. Physical CD ($19) : Own a tangible piece of the concert with a high-quality CD recording.

: Own a tangible piece of the concert with a high-quality CD recording. Signed CD & Thanks on Album ($38) : Get a signed CD and see your name included in the album’s credits as a thank you for your support.

: Get a signed CD and see your name included in the album’s credits as a thank you for your support. Bagpipe Music PDF & Digital Download ($38) : Perfect for pipers, this perk includes PDF downloads of the concert’s bagpipe music.

: Perfect for pipers, this perk includes PDF downloads of the concert’s bagpipe music. Signed CD & L-D Signed Sticks ($64) : A signed CD along with drumsticks signed by the band’s Leading Drummer Kerr McQuillan

: A signed CD along with drumsticks signed by the band’s Leading Drummer Kerr McQuillan Drum Score by L-D Kerr McQuillan ($102) : Exclusive drum score composed by current World Solo Drumming Champion L-D Kerr McQuillan.

: Exclusive drum score composed by current World Solo Drumming Champion L-D Kerr McQuillan. Signed CD & Drum Lesson ($127) : An opportunity for a private drum lesson with Kerr McQuillan, plus a signed CD.

: An opportunity for a private drum lesson with Kerr McQuillan, plus a signed CD. Signed CD & Signed Drum Head ($191) : A unique drum head signed by drum corps and a signed CD.

: A unique drum head signed by drum corps and a signed CD. Signed CD & Bag Cover ($222) : A signed CD and an official band bag cover, perfect for pipers.

: A signed CD and an official band bag cover, perfect for pipers. Signed CD & Signed Bass Head ($318) : A signed bass drum head and CD for percussion enthusiasts.

: A signed bass drum head and CD for percussion enthusiasts. Signed CD & World’s Bass Head ($381) : Includes an exclusive bass drum head used in the band’s historic World Championships 2023 win.

: Includes an exclusive bass drum head used in the band’s historic World Championships 2023 win. Replica of Ross Harvey’s Bagpipe & Signed CD ($3,175): A remarkable replica of Pipe-Major Ross Harvey’s bagpipes made by Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds, accompanied by a signed CD.

“The primary objective of this campaign is to fund the production and recording of a live album of the concert, capturing the energy and excellence of the band’s performance in one of Scotland’s most iconic venues,” the band said in a statement, adding that they hope to capture the event in a high-quality product using high-quality recording equipment, professional mixing and mastering, video capture and production of a concert video, and physical copies of the live album.

In a retro move, the band hopes to create a vinyl LP version of the concert recording as part of the target $20,000 fundraiser.

“We are incredibly excited about ‘Cabar Fèidh’ and the opportunity to share our music with the world,” said Harvey. “The support from our fans and the wider community is essential to making this concert and live album a success, and we are thrilled to offer these unique perks as a token of our appreciation.”

The Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band, which has produced the annual concert for more than 30 years, reported that the Cabar Fèidh concert sold out several weeks ago, with only some standing-room tickets still available.