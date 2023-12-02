News
December 02, 2023

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia: Scots Trad Music 2023 Scottish Pipe Band of the Year

At a gala event at Caird Hall in Dundee, Scotland, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia was named the 2023 Scots Trad Music 2023 Pipe Band of the Year after a public vote.

The 2023 World Champions were nominated along with Grade 2 Glasgow Skye Association and Renfrewshire Schools, who compete in the Juvenile grade.

The prize was yet another feather in the cap in a storybook season for the Bathgate, Scotland-based band. In addition to gaining their first World Championship Grade 1 title, the UK Championship, the International Quartets at Piping Live!, and second in the RSPBA’s Champion of Champions table, one point behind winners Inveraray & District.

Members of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia celebrate their first World Championshio win, August 19, 2023, Glasgow Green. [Alister Sinclair]
It was the first year for 19-year-old Kerr McQuillan in the leading-drummer role. McQuillan himself won the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in October.

Inveraray & District was the recipient of the 2022 Scots Trad Music Scottish Pipe Band of the Year award.

 

