Steven Shedden: 2026 Oceania Drumming Champion

Christchurch – May 2, 2026 – Steven Shedden of Melbourne, Australia, won the 2026 RSPBA Oceania Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championship held at St. Andrew’s College, the fifth event in the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s eight-contest league to determine a Champion of Champions title.

The four drummers who placed in the top four of the 11-drummer Adult MSR competition, who have not already qualified, get a bye to compete in the semi-final of the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championships in Glasgow this October.

The event was run by the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association in partnership with the RSPBA, under stringent RSPBA rules.

Oceania Adult Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championship (MSR)

1st Steven Shedden, Hawthorn (1,1)

2nd Hamish Wallace, Hawthorn (2,2)

3rd Douglas Bilsland, ILT City of Invercargill (3,4)

4th Davy Clark, Canterbury Caledonian Society (5,3)

5th Georgia Eagle, Scottish Society of New Zealand (4,8) HP

6th Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society (6,6)

Judges: Allan Craig, Harold Gillespie

RNZPBA Adult Hornpipe & Jig

1st Steven Shedden

2nd Hamish Wallace

3rd Finn Cruickshank

Judges: Allan Craig, Harold Gillespie

Also competing (alphabetical): Geordie Allen, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Douglas Bilsland, ILT City of Invercargill Highland; Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Davy Clark, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Dominic Coffin, New Zealand Police; Maxwell Robertson, Canterbury Caledonian Society; and Becky Weir, Metro Scottish

After five events, qualifying for the World Solo Snare Drumming semi-final: