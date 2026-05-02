Steven Shedden: 2026 Oceania Drumming Champion
Christchurch – May 2, 2026 – Steven Shedden of Melbourne, Australia, won the 2026 RSPBA Oceania Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championship held at St. Andrew’s College, the fifth event in the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s eight-contest league to determine a Champion of Champions title.
The four drummers who placed in the top four of the 11-drummer Adult MSR competition, who have not already qualified, get a bye to compete in the semi-final of the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championships in Glasgow this October.
The event was run by the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association in partnership with the RSPBA, under stringent RSPBA rules.
Oceania Adult Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championship (MSR)
1st Steven Shedden, Hawthorn (1,1)
2nd Hamish Wallace, Hawthorn (2,2)
3rd Douglas Bilsland, ILT City of Invercargill (3,4)
4th Davy Clark, Canterbury Caledonian Society (5,3)
5th Georgia Eagle, Scottish Society of New Zealand (4,8) HP
6th Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society (6,6)
Judges: Allan Craig, Harold Gillespie
RNZPBA Adult Hornpipe & Jig
1st Steven Shedden
2nd Hamish Wallace
3rd Finn Cruickshank
Judges: Allan Craig, Harold Gillespie
Also competing (alphabetical): Geordie Allen, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Douglas Bilsland, ILT City of Invercargill Highland; Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Davy Clark, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Dominic Coffin, New Zealand Police; Maxwell Robertson, Canterbury Caledonian Society; and Becky Weir, Metro Scottish
After five events, qualifying for the World Solo Snare Drumming semi-final:
- Blair Beaton
- Douglas Bilsland
- Darren Brown
- Alex Buchanan
- Davy Clark
- Stephen Creighton
- Glen Creighton
- Ashley Fyffe
- William Glenholmes
- Robert Graham
- Jake Jørgensen
- Conor Lawlor
- Cameron Lawson
- Eric MacNeill
- Ewan McDonald
- Kerr McQuillan
- Steven McWhirter
- Arren McWilliams
- Michael O’Rourke
- William Pastor
- Matthew Shaw
- Steven Shedden
- Shane Stapleton
- Hamish Wallace
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