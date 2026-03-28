Jørgensen wins 2026 Scottish Solo Snare Drumming Championship

Livingston, Scotland – March 28, 2026 – Jake Jørgensen of ScottishPower won the 2026 Scottish Solo Snare Drumming Championship after a points tie with Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Kerr McQuillan.

Under the rules, a points tie, if neither drummer has a higher placing from either judge, goes to a post-contest discussion between the two adjudicators to determine the winner.

The contest was organized by the Lothian & Borders Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association as part of the eight-competition series of league events to determine a Champion of Champions title.

The top six finishers gain a spot in the semi-final at the 2026 World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow in October.

Jill Watson of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia was the winner of the Scottish Tenor Drumming Championship.

The contest was held at Inveralmond Community High School.

MSR

1st Jake Jørgensen (2,1) (adjudicators’ preference)

2nd Kerr McQuillan (1,2)

3rd Steven Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (3,3)

4th Glen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (4,5)

5th Darren Brown, Inveraray & District (6,4)

6th Ewan McDonald, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (5,7)

7th Chloe Taylor, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (9,6) (highest placing from either judge)

8th Mark McKendrick, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (7,8)

9th Callum Gibbs, ScottishPower (8,9)

10th Gus Sicard, Inveraray & District (10,10)

11th Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan (11,11)

12th Craig Shanks, Coalburn IOR (12,12)

13th Arran McGowan, Kilbarchan (13,13)

Judges: Paul Brown, Lee Innes

After three events, qualifying for the World Solo Snare Drumming semi-final:

Blair Beaton

Darren Brown

Steven Creighton

Glen Creighton

Robert Graham

Jake Jørgensen

Cameron Lawson

Eric MacNeill

Ewan McDonald

Kerr McQuillan

Steven McWhirter

Michael O’Rourke

William Pastor

Shane Stapleton

A correction was made on March 28, 2026: An earlier version of this article got 2026 Scottish Tenor Drumming Champion Jill Watson’s name wrong. We apologize for the inadvertent error.