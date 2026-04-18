Glenholmes wins UK Solo Drumming Championship after three-way tie

Cookstown, Northern Ireland – April 18, 2026 – After what was likely an unprecedented three-way tie for first, the judges conferred and agreed that Field Marshal Montgomery Leading-Drummer William Glenholmes was the winner of the 2026 UK Solo Drumming Championship, held at Cookstown High School.

Glenholmes edged out his Field Marshal Montgomery corps drummer, Alex Buchanan, and St. Laurence O’Toole Leading Drummer Stephen Creighton for the prize.

The top six in the contest earned a place in the semi-final of the 2026 World Solo Drumming Championships. Creighton had already qualified, so the seventh-place finisher gets a bye to the semi-final.

The UK Championships were organized by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association as part of the eight-competition series of league events to determine a Champion of Champions title.

UK Solo Drumming Championship (MSR)

1st William Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery (3,1) (judges’ preference)

2nd Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery (1,3) (judges’ preference)

3rd Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2)

4th Conor Lawlor, St. Laurence O’Toole (5,4)

5th Arren McWilliams, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (4,6)

6th Ashley Fyffe, Field Marshal Montgomery (7,5)

7th Matthew Shaw, Ravara (6,7)

8th Aaron Jess, Ravara (8,8)

9th Josh McKeown, Matt Boyd Memorial (9,9)

Judges: Brian Martin, Keith Orr

After three events, qualifying for the World Solo Snare Drumming semi-final: