Makers need $ for pipe band film

Published: June 4, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The makers of an unfinished documentary film about the non-competing Vancouver Police Pipe Band are hoping to get funding from the piping and drumming community through Kickstarter to complete the film.

Saying that the band is in crisis due to a lack of personnel, Co-Producer Michelle Smith of filmmakers Munro Media, said that The Queens New Guard “follows the band on their centennial trip to change the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace, becoming the first civilian band in history to do so breaking royal traditions. It’s a story about brotherly love, legacy, and adventure.” The film is about the journey to England, and Smith describes it as “an inspiration brotherhood story.”

The filmmakers have invested their own money to get the project to the rough-cut stage. If completed, all proceeds from The Queen’s New Guard will go to the Gordon Sinclair Fund, a charitable cause set up in memory of Vancouver Police constable and band member Gordon Sinclair who was killed in the line of duty in 1955.

“The band will use these funds to focus on succession by recruiting new members and continue their efforts in the community and abroad,” Smith added.

The trailer for the project states that, at 100 years old, the group is “the oldest police band in the world,” even though the Glasgow Police Pipe Band dates back to 1883, when it was originally the Burgh of Govan Police Pipe Band.

“The Greater Glasgow Police Pipe Band has a rich and accomplished history, however, it is also one that has seen them go through many changes due to amalgamation,” Smith said when asked about the claim to being the oldest police band. “The reason the Vancouver Police Pipe Band is honoured as the oldest continually serving band is that Greater Glasgow Police Pipe Band has changed their name since inception. The Vancouver Police Pipe Band have remained steady as a continual service band.”

Recognizing that recruitment is a challenge for just about every pipe band, she said that “We would love to inspire new members for all bands globally.”

There have been other Kickstarter-funded documentaries by professional filmmakers, most notably John Mcdonald of Pasadena, California’s One the Day in 2009 and Pipes & Sticks on Route 66 in 2011, both of which were completed and made into commercial products.

+ 51 theatres confirmed for “On the Day” Canadian screenings

+ All-stars going for concert, teaching kicks on Route 66

Munro Media needs approximately $25,000 to meet its $50,000 Kickstarter goal.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
June 4, 1929G.S. McLennan funeral, Echobank Cemetery, Edinburgh.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Take me to church
    Thu, 1 Jun 2017
    There are few competing pipers and drummers who would list “Highland Cathedral” as their favourite tune. In fact, many of us dislike it, perhaps because so  many non-pipers/drummers love it. But we will play it exactly for that re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

June 15, 2017Cobourg Highland Games & FestivalVictoria Park, Cobourg

June 16, 2017Chicago Highland Games

June 17, 2017The National Piping Centre Virginia Piping & Drumming School 2017Shenandoah University, Winchester VA

TIP OF THE DAY
Make every piece of finger technique in exactly the same way. Concentrate on applying the same strategy to golf, because if you swing the club the same way every time you will be a much better golfer. Fourteen clubs; one swing. It’s the same thing.
Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Pipes appease at SECC