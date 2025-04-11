Maket Collective looking for more ambassadors

Only about nine months after the initiative was launched, the National Piping Centre is hoping to expand its Maket Collective by adding designated “ambassadors” to help “promote and amplify the voice and talent of influential female musicians through their stories and performances, allowing everyone, especially other women and girls in piping and drumming, to take inspiration and empowerment to advance their own success.”

The Maket Collective lists six ambassadors: Andrea Boyd, Brighde Chaimbeul, Mackenzie Forrest, Margaret Houlihan, Sarah Staub and Hazel Whyte.

Since August 2024, the group has been part of an interview series in which they discuss life in and out of piping and drumming, as performances intended to inspire and empower women and girls in piping and drumming to advance their own success.

“We are looking to develop the role a little this year with feedback from the ambassadors we have, and work with the ambassadors to develop the project as a whole,” said the National Piping Centre’s Helen Urquhart.

Nominations are open until April 21st, the National Piping Centre welcoming suggestions of “inspirational woman in piping and drumming with a passion for piping and drumming whether teaching, performing or influencing through music; a commitment to advancing the world of piping and drumming -in terms of the artform, engagement and participation, or its appreciation; seen as a beacon of inspiration for others, their work inspiring future generations or will continue to benefit the piping community.”

Nominations should be sent as an email making a case with the preceding elements in mind and include:

The name of the nominee and their instrument.

The name(s) of the person/people submitting the nomination with contact email address and phone number for the nominator. (If there is more than one nominator, it only needs to contain the lead contact’s details.)

How the nominator knows the nominee.

The Maket Collective is named for Maket, or “Maat,” the ancient Egyptian goddess of truth, balance, order, and justice, who is often depicted playing a form of bagpipe.