“Stark findings and statistics” found in data from Women in Piping research study

“The stark findings and statistics show clear areas where it is critical that improvements are made right across piping and drumming in Scotland with immediate effect.”

Helen Urquhart, Head of Events at the National Piping Centre, reached this conclusion after a survey of 291 female pipers and drummers commissioned and conducted by the National Piping Centre in collaboration with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The Women in Piping and Drumming: Equality, Inclusivity, and Diversity (EDI) Survey was launched in April 2023. Its objective was to understand “women’s perspectives and experiences, establish a baseline on what was currently happening in the community, and gain insight into potential barriers for women taking part in piping and drumming in Scotland.”

The data gathered portrays a gloomy picture of the state of piping and drumming in Scotland, according to the 291 respondents:

26% of survey participants reported that a senior or respected member of their piping and drumming community had used or tried to use their status to take advantage of them due to their gender

24% of those surveyed strongly agreed that they had personally experienced behaviour they consider to be inappropriate during a piping or drumming event

52% of respondents advised they have experienced sexism within their piping and drumming community

52% of respondents who have retired from piping and drumming said their gender was a factor in this decision

The same respondents reported that they had “no negative experiences” and that “progress has been made. ” However, the National Piping Centre also concluded that there is a “lack of representation and visibility of women in piping and drumming,” a “lack of community for women,” male-dominated environments,” a “lack of accountability for sexism,” and alcohol contributes to “the creation of uncomfortable environments.”

Not all respondents to the survey were based in Scotland. Some 41% of the 291 said they were from other countries but had competed in Scotland. 73% said they played the Highland pipes, while 38% said they play one of the three pipe band percussion instruments, suggesting that 11% are pipers and drummers. A significant number said they play other musical instruments or are drum-majors. Respondents only on the practice chanter comprised 5% of respondents, and some 3% said they don’t play any musical instrument.

pipes|drums for more than 30 years has consistently discussed the contributions of women and girls in piping and drumming, frequently spotlighting previously undiscussed and often taboo topics of gender discrimination, abuse and even competition attire.

The National Piping Centre also announced “The Stand Project” to coincide with its previously unveiled Maket Collective. According to the Centre, both are “seeking to place equality for women firmly on the agenda across the piping world in Scotland and beyond. ”

The Stand Project “aims to reach into community spaces to provide support and create dialogue around diversity in the piping and drumming community.”

Similar to the #MeToo movement, pipers and drummers are being encouraged to join the Stand Project and display a pin to demonstrate their support of all to be welcomed into the piping community.

“Piping is one of my greatest passions, so it is not a plausible option for me to just walk away and try something else,” said Ailis Sutherland, an ambassador in the Makt Collective project. “I’m dedicated to remaining within the world of piping and to keep advocating and striving for inclusivity, diversity, accountability and safety in our professional, amateur and social spaces. I’m grateful to be empowered to do so by the people around me and the company I am employed by.”

“With these findings we can really start to make changes and in launching and implementing two meaningful initiatives,” Urquhart added. “This is just the beginning of a long-term action plan to help ensure true equality, diversity and inclusion within piping and drumming in Scotland.”

Access the report and analysis of the survey here.