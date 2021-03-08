Published: March 08, 2021

Women in piping and drumming: further reading

pipes|drums has advocated for women in piping and drumming for three decades, and with females making up about 30% of participating players, we will keep celebrating their success and question any inequality and inequity issues.

On this International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021, readers can find just some of the articles we’ve published about female pipers and drummers or on the challenges that women players face in the links below.

You’re encouraged to peruse our archives for many more articles.

The status of females in piping and drumming in 2020
April 2, 2020

For the moms: six accomplished players and their celebrated mothers

The presentation of the 2019 Balvenie Medal to Anne Spalding
October 28, 2019

#MeToo: A collective call to members of our community
November 1, 2017

#MeToo
October 19, 2017

From the archives: Miss Edith MacPherson – a piping pioneer
April 21, 2020

pipes|drums honours women pipers and drummers
March 8, 2019

Oban and Inverness lists beg the Q: Where are the women?
August 1, 2018

Jolly Boys . . . and Girls: RSPS votes to admit women
March 1, 2015

Jolly girls still unwelcome at Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society
October 31, 2008

Mary MacPherson makes history at annual RSPS competition
May 16, 2018

Patricia Henderson: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 1
January 25, 2015

Patricia Henderson: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 2
February 23, 2015

Patricia Henderson: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 3
March 15, 2015

Patricia Henderson: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4
April 12, 2015

10 Questions With . . . Anne Spalding
March 31, 2004

See also
Piping during a pandemic – an open letter to women ‘of a certain age’
Published on March 08, 2021
Opinion: Value proposition
Published on March 07, 2021
See All Articles
