Masterful treatment

Published: August 11, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Willie McCallum
Lunchtime Recital
Piping Live!
August 10,2017

In the world of solo piping, few if any names have been announced at the prize-givings more than Willie McCallum. He has been a fixture at the top for decades, and is now in the happy position of competing with his students.

The National Piping Centre auditorium was full to capacity for the Thursday recital, and with the outside temperature a little cooler than previous days, the hall was a touch more comfortable overall.

Starting with some classic 3/4s and a beautifully set instrument, McCallum moved into some great competition strathspeys and reels with a decidedly “Donald MacLeod” flavour: “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Fiona MacLeod” and “Roddy MacDonald’s Fancy.” Susan and Fiona are MacLeod’s daughters, and Roddy MacDonald a great piper and longtime friend who was frequently at MacLeod’s Grainger & Campbell shop for a coffee and a chat.

McCallum spoke a little about his tunes and inspirations, but mostly it was a solid hour of great, traditional music. Flowing 6/8 marches into “Jim Tweedie’s Sea Legs” and then a big trio of lovely 2/4 competition marches, including Willie Lawrie’s “The Braes of Brecklet,” which McCallum afterwards pointed out is a brilliant tune but, for some unknown reason, isn’t heard much these days.

Back to strathspeys and reels in two parts and then an air and jigs: “The Miserable Piper of Dundee,” “Kenny Gillies of Portnalong,” and “Kenny MacDonald.”

McCallum wrapped up with the Capt. John MacLellan piobaireachd, “A Welcome for Patrick Struan.” Great to hear modern-era piobaireachds getting a listening in this format, and being given such a masterful treatment.

McCallum’s recital was an enjoyable reminder of why he has been one of the most successful competitors on record.

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 11, 1962John D. Burgess blown off platform at Taynuilt games and still wins Jig.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 12, 2017Strathpeffer Highland GamesStrathpeffer, Scotland

August 12, 2017Atholl And Breadalbane GatheringAberfeldy, Scotland

August 12, 2017Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesCentre Wellington Community Sportsplex (Fergus) 550 Belsyde Ave. E. Fergus, Ontario

August 13, 2017Perth Highland GamesNorth Inch, Perth, Scotland

August 13, 2017Cortachy Highland GamesCortachy Castle grounds, Cortachy, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: Determine who inspires you, examine what they do, and try to do it better. Just as importantly, put your own stamp on it. Help the idiom to evolve.
Jon Quigg
FROM THE ARCHIVES
That elusive high A