Masters Drumming moves to NPC Otago Street

After the sudden and unexpected shuttering of the contest’s original venue at the Centre for Contemporary Arts in Glasgow, the first Masters Solo Drumming Invitational Competition on Saturday, January 31st, has been moved to the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises.

Organizer Cam Lawson confirmed that anyone who purchased a ticket from the CCA can present it on the day, and that tickets (£30) are available at the door as long as space is available.

The eight competitors lined up represent some of the greatest pipe band snare drummers in the world:

Alex Buchanan, Raphoe, Ireland

Glen Creighton, Livingston, Scotland

Stephen Creighton, Dublin

Willie Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland

Jake Jörgensen, Edinburgh

Craig Lawire, Paisley, Scotland

Andrew Lawson, Edinburgh

Steven McWhirter, Glasgow

2025 World Solo Drumming Champion Kerr McQuillan of Glasgow had to decline his invitation due to a commitment to teach at the Celtic Arts Foundation’s Winter School in Seabeck, Washington.

Inspired by the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships and the Band Room Masters Solo Drumming Championship held for a few years in the 1990s, the contest is organized by Inveraray & District snare drummer Cam Lawson, and comprises MMSSRR and Medley events, the best aggregate winning the championship. The total prize pool is £1700.

The contest is not sanctioned by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and may therefore use unaccredited judges and any format it chooses. There is no qualifying criterion for the competition. Unlike the rest of the world, there is no sanctioning association for solo pipe band drummers or solo pipers in the UK.

The RSPBA has confirmed that, because the Masters Drumming is an independent event, it is not governed by RSPBA rules 4.11, 4,12, and 4.13, which cover indoor competitions. The association confirmed that the RSPBA-accredited judges for the event nonetheless requested and were granted approval from RSPBA headquarters.

Arthur Cook, Gordon Lee, and Steven Nelson will judge the MMSSRR; Mick O’Neill, Eric Ward, and Barry Wilson will assess the Medley; and Craig Muirhead will host throughout the events.

By providing a new venue, the National Piping Centre has prevented other significant events from being cancelled due to venue loss, including the Silver Chanter.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2026 Masters Solo Drumming.