Results
August 14, 2024

Matt MacIsaac wins 2024 Gordon Duncan Memorial

Glasgow – August 14, 2024 – For the first time a mid-week event at Piping Live!, the 2024 Gordon Duncan Memorial Solo Piping Competition was won by Matt MacIsaac of Aurora, Ontario, Canada.

Also competing:

  • Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Glasgow
  • Tristan Jarry, Pluguffan, Brittany
  • Scott Wallace, Lisburn, Northern Ireland
L-R: Tristan Jarry, Pluguffan, Brittany; Matt MacIsaac, Aurora, Ontario; Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Glasgow; and Scott Wallace, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, at the 2024 Gordon Duncan Memorial Solo Piping Competition.

The unique event showcases Scottish, Irish and Breton genres of music on the Highland pipes and celebrates the music of the late great composer, who passed away suddenly in 2005 at the age of 41. He would have been sixty this year.

Duncan was successful at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Lorient, Brittany, winning the MacCrimmon Trophy competition several times.

The competition was held at the National Piping Centre’s Street Cafe and was previously held during the January Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.

 

