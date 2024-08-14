Matt MacIsaac wins 2024 Gordon Duncan Memorial

Glasgow – August 14, 2024 – For the first time a mid-week event at Piping Live!, the 2024 Gordon Duncan Memorial Solo Piping Competition was won by Matt MacIsaac of Aurora, Ontario, Canada.

Also competing:

Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Glasgow

Tristan Jarry, Pluguffan, Brittany

Scott Wallace, Lisburn, Northern Ireland

The unique event showcases Scottish, Irish and Breton genres of music on the Highland pipes and celebrates the music of the late great composer, who passed away suddenly in 2005 at the age of 41. He would have been sixty this year.

Duncan was successful at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Lorient, Brittany, winning the MacCrimmon Trophy competition several times.

The competition was held at the National Piping Centre’s Street Cafe and was previously held during the January Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.