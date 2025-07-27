Maverick aims to be top gun with innovative modular Mk2 practice chanters

Geordie Hunter started Maverick by launching colourful wooden practice chanters that have proven popular with pipers of all levels, from beginners to elite solo players like Finlay Johnston.

Maverick has now launched the Mk2 practice chanter, which the company said is its most innovative instrument yet. The chanter promises thoughtfully angled, sized, spaced, and polished countersunk holes; a replaceable water trap; and customizable, modular, and interchangeable parts.

“The new version has a lot of thought put into it,” said Hunter, who had years of experience in bagpipe making before launching Maverick. “For a start, it’s an all-wooden construction, like all our chanters. But the Mk2 has a new water trap design that is better than anything available in terms of fit and design. As far as I know, this is the first all-wooden chanter with a water trap.”

The bottom-mounted water trap is designed to improve hygiene and provide longer uninterrupted playing time. When the chanter is disassembled, the trap comes out, too, he said, “making cleaning and emptying effortless. It also acts as a reed protector when stored, offering peace of mind for transport and storage.”

The Mk2’s holes are distinctly angular. “Chanter makers have to make a decision between being in tune – especially high A, high G, and D – or the correct feel with hole spacing. We have solved that problem by drilling our holes at angles. This allows internal tuning and external positioning, meaning perfect finger spacing and perfect tuning without any sacrifice.”

He said the Mk2 has “soft-touch” countersunk holes, with a radius hand-sanded into the chanter. “This is effectively a groove for your fingers to sit in, giving better contact and feel.”

The Mk2 is modular, with six parts that can be removed or replaced. This allows owners to change or build what they want, either at Maverick’s Glasgow City Centre shop or at home. Maverick sells directly online and in-person or through authorized retailers around the world.

He said retailers can take on “blank” chanters and the separate hardware they want and then assemble custom Mk2 chanters “at a fraction of the stock they would need.” The chanter is designed with standardized engineered threading to ensure the correct positioning of parts regardless of when it is made or engraved.

The Maverick Mk2 practice chanter is priced at £174.99 for standard length, and £199.99 for the long version.

In 2013, a pipes|drums Opinion piece discussed the possibility of making bagpipes and chanters in various colours. Since then, bagpipe makers have followed the lead of percussion instrument and accessory makers by developing products, mostly practice chanters, in custom colours.