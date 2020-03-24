McCallum Bagpipes temporarily shuts down; contributes to local health services

McCallum Bagpipes of Kilmarnock, Scotland, has closed its manufacturing facilities “for the foreseeable future” in response to the global health crisis.

But the company has done so with a gesture of charity, by making a £1,000 donation to NHS Ayrshire & Arran as “a small gesture to show we appreciate all they are doing at the moment. That payment has been done thanks to you, all our great customers.”

“We just felt it was the right thing to do at this crazy time,” said co-owner Kenny MacLeod. “The predictions are that the NHS will be working night and day so it’s a small gesture of support from McCallum Bagpipes.”

NHS Ayrshire & Arran is one of the 14 the National Health Services regions in Scotland, and provides health and social care to almost 400,000 people.

McCallum Bagpipes is one of the biggest manufacturers of Highland bagpipes and accompanying products. The company has regularly sponsored piping and drumming competitions with the donation of products throughout its more than two decades in business.

With the health crisis forcing many municipalities and even entire countries into a state of lock-down, and non-essential businesses ordered to close non-online operations, many piping and drumming companies are having to suspend their physical work.

McCallum Bagpipes does not sell its products directly, and instead has a global network of certified dealers. It is believed that there is considerable McCallum products in dealer inventory.

The National Piping Centre recently announced that it would temporarily close its physical operations in Glasgow, but would continue online lessons for students around the world.