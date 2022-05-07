McKeown wins online Livingstone

The Internet – May 7, 2022 – Sean McKeown of Toronto was the overall winner of the Livingstone Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held online again against a field of nine other players. McKeown took the prize with a first in the Piobaireachd and a second in the MSRHPJ. Contestants had to submit four tunes in each domain and then had four or five days to record and upload their performances. The organizers made a broadcast show out of it, free to watch via Facebook Live.

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

Light Music

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Both events were judged by Bill Livingstone, John Wilson and Bob Worrall.