McKeown wins online Livingstone
The Internet – May 7, 2022 – Sean McKeown of Toronto was the overall winner of the Livingstone Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held online again against a field of nine other players. McKeown took the prize with a first in the Piobaireachd and a second in the MSRHPJ. Contestants had to submit four tunes in each domain and then had four or five days to record and upload their performances. The organizers made a broadcast show out of it, free to watch via Facebook Live.
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”
2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
Light Music
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Both events were judged by Bill Livingstone, John Wilson and Bob Worrall.
