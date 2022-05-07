Results
May 07, 2022

McKeown wins online Livingstone

Sean McKeown

The Internet – May 7, 2022 – Sean McKeown of Toronto was the overall winner of the Livingstone Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held online again against a field of nine other players. McKeown took the prize with a first in the Piobaireachd and a second in the MSRHPJ. Contestants had to submit four tunes in each domain and then had four or five days to record and upload their performances. The organizers made a broadcast show out of it, free to watch via Facebook Live.

Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”
2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Ian K. MacDonald

Light Music
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Both events were judged by Bill Livingstone, John Wilson and Bob Worrall.

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 02, 2022
Idol hands make a devilish playground for hotshot young pipers at Piping Live!
Results
May 01, 2022
American Champions 2022: MacMillan
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?