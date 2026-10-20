Meaghan Lyons appointed RSPBA CEO; joins with extensive business and top-grade pipe band experience

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has appointed Meaghan Lyons as its next chief executive officer, one of the most important roles in the piping and drumming world.

Lyons will officially succeed Colin Mulhern in March 2027, following a transitional post at the RSPBA’s Washington Street headquarters in Glasgow beginning in January 2027. Mulhern’s tenure with the association began in May 2022. He resigned “with elongated notice” in January 2024, and continued during the three-year CEO search.

Lyons brings a wealth of professional experience to the position, along with a strong background in competitive high-level piping and pipe band skills. She is the first chief executive of the RSPBA in at least 50 years to have significant, or even any, piping or drumming background.

“Having been involved in competitive pipe banding for more than 30 years, I know just how much this community means to the people who are part of it,” Lyons said. “I’ve experienced it as a player, and more recently from behind the scenes, and I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary dedication that goes into sustaining our bands, developing musicians and making our competitions possible. Much of that work is carried out by volunteers, whose time, energy and commitment are the backbone of the pipe band movement.”

Originally from Maxville, Ontario, Lyons immigrated to Northern Ireland in 2010. With three passports, she is a citizen of Canada, the UK, and Ireland, and, in her new role, plans to move to Glasgow.

She has been a competing member of Banbridge and Bleary & District bands, including during Bleary’s final year in 2016 in Grade 1. In Ontario, she was a member of the Hamilton Police, Rob Roy from Kingston, Ontario, and Maxville’s Glengarry, all Grade 2 bands.

Since 2016, Lyons has remained deeply involved in piping and drumming, lending her professional skills as business manager for the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band organization, Marketing & Public Relations Specialist for R.G. Hardie & Co., and as assistant treasurer of the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland Branch – all roles she has completed or will conclude well before starting work with the RSPBA.

In addition to a Masters in Software Development from Queen’s University Belfast and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film & Media Studies from Queen’s University (Kingston, Ontario), she holds a postgraduate certificate in public relations (Humber Institute of Advanced Learning & Technology, Toronto) and extensive professional development work at Queen’s University Belfast in Coaching as a Management Style / Managing Difficult Conversations / Managing Conflict in the Workplace / Managing Performance Effectively / PCI DSS Compliance / Selection Interviewing / Staff Appraisal Training / Supervisory Skills for Support Staff, and is currently working towards a Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, which she expects to complete in 2027.

Her non-piping professional career is extensive:

Development Operations Manager, Historic Royal Palaces (2019-2025) – UK-wide and international fundraising for the Tower of London, Kensington Palace, Hampton Court Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens; Secretariat to the Hillsborough Castle Board (2023-’25); Guide and advise senior leadership on operational and revenue-generating strategy. Corporate Partnerships Manager (2021-’23); negotiated corporate membership agreements and secured and stewarded sponsors; and Development Operations Manager (2023-’25); managed department income and expenditure budgets.

Regular Giving Manager, Queen’s University Belfast (2015-’19)

Alumni Officer, Queen’s University Belfast (2012-’15)

Marketing Manager, VanRath Recruitment, Belfast (2011-’12)

Marketing & Communications Manager, Canadian Film Centre, Toronto (2006-’10)

“Taking on the leadership of the RSPBA is both a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously,” Lyons said. “I believe the Association has an important opportunity to look ahead with fresh energy and ambition, while respecting the traditions and achievements that have shaped it.”

“My immediate priority will be to listen, build relationships and develop a clear understanding of what our members need from their Association.” – RSPBA CEO designate Meaghan Lyons

As with most comprehensive non-profit associations and businesses, the RSPBA’s executive appointments are made by a board of directors, which also approves significant executive decisions and recommendations. Robert Niven currently serves as the RSPBA’s board chair.

When asked about her vision for the RSPBA, Lyons said: “My immediate priority will be to listen, build relationships and develop a clear understanding of what our members need from their Association. From there, I want to focus on strengthening the RSPBA’s financial foundations, exploring new opportunities for partnership and investment, and ensuring that we continue to provide a competitive environment in which bands at every level can flourish.”

Mulhern succeeded Alison Burke as RSPBA chief executive in December 2021, after Burke left the position only a few months later, with no explanation. Burke had followed Ian Embelton, who led the association for two decades, and Embelton succeeded Mitchell Hutchinson, who died while in office after leading the association over the 1990s, following Robert Nichol’s long tenure.

The RSPBA has faced financial and reputational challenges over the last two decades, exacerbated by the 2020-’22 worldwide pandemic, which threw the world piping and drumming community into disarray, including a complete cancellation of pipeband competitions in the UK. Under Mulhern, the association has overcome most issues, including returning to a five major championship rota in 2026 and 2027.

The RSPBA has at times suffered from a real or perceived lack of clear communication and transparency, but in the last 12 months has made significant positive strides, including board member Jackie Allen’s work as the association’s designated leader of marketing & media.

“Ultimately, I believe the success of the RSPBA should be measured by the value it delivers to its members and the strength of the pipe band community it serves. That’s what I want to keep at the heart of everything we do.” – Lyons

According to the RSPBA, the CEO role was advertised for several months, attracting 15 applications whose “skills and experience were assessed against the requirements of the role through a structured shortlisting process, with six candidates progressing to interview(s).”

An interview panel comprised “three board members and an external, independent panel member with expertise in human resources and who is also a competing band member. This provided additional perspective and scrutiny to the selection process, with the appointment made on the basis of the successful candidate’s skills, experience and suitability for the role.”

The RSPBA will celebrate its centenary in 2030. Queen Elizabeth II granted the Scottish Pipe Band Association “Royal” status in 1980, and King Charles III is its official patron today.

Lyons concluded: “Ultimately, the success of the RSPBA should be measured by the value it delivers to its members and the strength of the pipe band community it serves. That’s what I want to keep at the heart of everything we do.”

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