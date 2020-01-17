Metro Cup contestants set for Feb 14-15 in New Jersey

The piping competitors entered for the professional and amateur events at the 2020 Metro Cup in New Jersey have been decided, according to organizers of the February 14-15 competition run by the New York Metro Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association. Prize money for the professional players totals US$8,000, and amateurs receive a raft of donated prize products and a chance to get money to travel to the UK.

Most of the professional players are brought in by local bands to do workshops as part of their trip.

Professional

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Nick Hudson, Houston

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Sean McKeown, Toronto

Derek Midgley, New Jersey

Sarah Muir, Glasgow

The George M. Bell Amateur Championship, named for the late major mover, shaker and teacher in the eastern United States, is reserved for Grade 1 amateur players, based on results from the previous season:

Angus Burke, Bloomington, Indiana

Kevin Darmadi,

Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bobby Dunn, Pittsburgh

Mark Elliott

Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario

Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario

Liam MacDonald, Wellesley, Ontario

Steven MacDonald, Pittsburgh

Alastair Martin, Huntersville, North Carolina

Liam Melville, Renfrew, Ontario

Seth Rosan, Saratoga Springs, New York

Kolya Sier, Illinois

Judges were not disclosed at publication time. The contest will be held at the Ramada Plaza Hotel by Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

The event will also include a qualifying contest for the RSPBA’s 2020 World Solo Drumming Championship in Glasgow in October.