Metro Cup contestants set for Feb 14-15 in New Jersey
The piping competitors entered for the professional and amateur events at the 2020 Metro Cup in New Jersey have been decided, according to organizers of the February 14-15 competition run by the New York Metro Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association. Prize money for the professional players totals US$8,000, and amateurs receive a raft of donated prize products and a chance to get money to travel to the UK.
Most of the professional players are brought in by local bands to do workshops as part of their trip.
Professional
- Glenn Brown, Glasgow
- Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
- Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
- Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
- Nick Hudson, Houston
- Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
- Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
- Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario
- Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
- Sean McKeown, Toronto
- Derek Midgley, New Jersey
- Sarah Muir, Glasgow
The George M. Bell Amateur Championship, named for the late major mover, shaker and teacher in the eastern United States, is reserved for Grade 1 amateur players, based on results from the previous season:
- Angus Burke, Bloomington, Indiana
- Kevin Darmadi,
- Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Bobby Dunn, Pittsburgh
- Mark Elliott
- Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario
- Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario
- Liam MacDonald, Wellesley, Ontario
- Steven MacDonald, Pittsburgh
- Alastair Martin, Huntersville, North Carolina
- Liam Melville, Renfrew, Ontario
- Seth Rosan, Saratoga Springs, New York
- Kolya Sier, Illinois
Judges were not disclosed at publication time. The contest will be held at the Ramada Plaza Hotel by Newark International Airport in New Jersey.
The event will also include a qualifying contest for the RSPBA’s 2020 World Solo Drumming Championship in Glasgow in October.